Lost Lake will close permanently next week





Lost Lake, the award-winning tropical cocktail bar that has regularly seen queues outside its front door in Logan Square, will close permanently after service on Saturday, January 15, nearly seven years to the day after opening on Diversey Avenue. . The news of the closure comes about five months after the bar reopened after an 18-month hiatus linked to the pandemic. We’ve been trying to ward off this moment since #flattenthecurve, but it turns out that a super-spreader push that wiped out what would typically be our busiest time of year was the last little drop this camel could handle, wrote the property Friday morning on Facebook. Maybe someday I’ll be back in some form or another, but it seems like that’s it for now … Thank you so much for all the support from our very first day until this one . You have made a lot of dreams come true here. The first cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant hit Chicago in early December and increased the weekend before Christmas, leading to massive cancellations of holiday season and other bar celebrations. Lost Lake itself returned to takeout-only operations on December 22, canceling its own New Years party and trying to lure in customers with bottled cocktails and discounts on drinks and glassware. For its final weekend, however, starting Thursday, January 13, Lost Lake will open for in-person service. Founded in 2015 by acclaimed tiki bartender Paul McGee (Three Dots and a Dash) and Shelby Allison, Lost Lake debuted as an homage to 1930s tiki culture with a rotating menu of traditional and creative drinks, as well as ornaments. Polynesian style. like bamboo stools, leaf-patterned wallpaper, and pufferfish-shaped light fixtures. The bar almost immediately began to draw long lines of rum-thirsty patrons, and the local buzz quickly reached national food media recognition. It has received several semi-finalist and finalist nominations from the James Beard Foundation and was named Best American Cocktail Bar at the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards. The bar is part of the Chicago Land & Sea Dept. hotel group, also the source of hits like Longman & Eagle and Parsons Chicken & Fish. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc in every corner of the hospitality industry, including Lost Lake, which switched to bottled cocktails when indoor restaurants first closed in 2020 and began offering digital subscriptions to fans. Despite those efforts, Allison in March 2021 told Eater the bar had yet to make a profit during the pandemic. Despite its popularity among critics and drinkers, Lost Lake has also seen controversy. Like many tiki bars, this was the object of criticism among the bartenders of BIPOC to appropriate the flavors and images of Afro-Caribbean and Polynesian culture, including glassware designed to resemble the sculptures used in the South Pacific to represent deified ancestors. Some bartenders have raised concerns with Allison and said she is ignoring them. But when Lost Lake reopened in September, it announced that it had rebranded itself as a tropical bar rather than a tiki, serving drinks from the tropics, such as mojitos and pina coladas, and that the bar would now be run by Shannon. Grant. It has become clear that tiki culture cannot be divorced from cultural appropriation and colonialism, which is the reason for the switch to tropical, said Carrie Sloan, a spokesperson at the time. In addition to changes to the beverage offering, an expanded menu from Chef Fred Noinaj, and a new no-tip policy, Lost Lakes’ revamped menu included a link to a reading list on tiki culture prepared by the Pasifika Project, a group that supports hospitality workers of Oceania descent. Bar management declined to expand on their social media statement, although Sloan wrote to Eater in an email: Lost Lake is just grateful for all the support over the past seven years, and in particular the past two. .

