Stocks are hit as bond yields soar. Why the bull market can continue.

Bond yields are climbing to new highs, causing pain for equity investors, but that won’t come close to ending stock markets rising any longer.

The yield on 10-year Treasury debt hit 1.8% on Friday, a pandemic-era record and a level last seen in January 2020. It has risen all week, from 1, 51% at the close on December 31.

In part, the yield is rising because investors are starting to demand higher yields, given that they expect an annual inflation rate of over 2% over the long term, according to the Fed’s data. St. Louis. Yields have been below inflation expectations for some time, although they are starting to catch up.

Wednesday’s news from the Federal Reserve gave new momentum to yields. The minutes of the December central bank meeting made it clear that policymakers will start raising interest rates within months to fight inflation by slowing the economy. Higher interest rates mean lower prices and higher yields for bonds.

Perhaps equally important, members of the Fed said they were considering cutting back the large portfolio of bonds the bank purchased as it sought to support the economy during the pandemic. This would lower bond prices, also raising yields.

Friday’s December jobs report, which revealed a tight labor market, where wages rise as millions of workers stay out of the workforce, supports the narrative that inflation is here to stay.

The three major US stock indexes spent most of Friday in negative territory.



Nasdaq composite

dropped to 1.3% and the



S&P 500

lost up to 0.6%. These indices are down about 7% and 2%, respectively, from their record highs, reached before the minutes were made public. This makes sense because higher bond yields make future earnings less valuable in current terms, a particular problem for fast-growing tech stocks whose prices reflect earnings expectations that will occur in the years to come.

But bond market action is unlikely to derail the larger uptrend in equity markets. Indeed, the aggregate profits of the S&P 500 companies should generate this year an amount of 4.8% of the level of the indices. That’s about 3 percentage points higher than the 1.8% yield on 10-year Treasuries. The result is that investors can expect a rate of return to be more than double that of 10-year bonds to offset the risk of holding stocks.

There is still plenty of room for investors to buy more stocks soon, pushing up prices.

And history confirms it. Since 1960, when the spread between expected returns on stocks and bonds was between 2 and 3 percentage points, the S&P 500 registered an average gain of 11.8% over the next 12 months, according to data from Truist.

True, the spread, known as the equity risk premium, can exceed these levels during economic expansions, which often means lower stock prices. But if the stock market falls in the next few months, the performance of stocks relative to bonds would become too attractive to ignore. Stocks would rebound at some point.

The question for investors is less whether to buy stocks, but rather when.

Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]