Royal Caribbean cancels trips of 4 ships due to Covid-19





(CNN) Royal Caribbean International said on Friday it had canceled trips on four ships due to “Covid-related circumstances around the world.” “As a precaution, Royal Caribbean International is suspending operations” on certain ships, the company said in a statement. The cruise line said it had advanced the cancellations despite its health and safety measures, including vaccination and testing requirements for guests and crew. Royal Caribbean said customers who booked for canceled sailings would receive compensation options, including a full refund. The affected vessels Royal Caribbean said the following four ships are affected: Vision of the seas: His return to cruise has been postponed to March 7. Serenade of the Seas: His departures from January 8 to March 5 are canceled. He returned after the dry dock on April 26. Jewel of the Seas: His departures from January 9 to February 12 are canceled. He returns on February 20. Symphony of the Seas: His departures from January 8 to 22 are canceled. He returns on January 29. “We regret having to cancel our clients’ long awaited vacation and appreciate their loyalty and understanding,” the statement said. “Our top priority is always the well-being of our guests, our crew and the communities we visit.” Royal Caribbean says all passengers 12 years of age and over departing from US ports must provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19, with the final dose of their vaccine administered at least 14 days prior to departure. The cruise line also said recovery certificates cannot be used in place of full proof of vaccination. Rules may vary, however, depending on the port of departure, the company says on its website. Test requirements vary by port of departure and age group A difficult week for the cruise Norwegian Pearl returns to Miami on January 5, 2022. The cruise ship returned after only a day at sea. Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images This latest wave of Covid-19 cases, fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, is once again shaking up cruise lines. The following happened this week: More than 3,000 passengers and crew were detained on Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a Covid alert prompted authorities to order the ship to return to port. Passengers and staff were allowed to disembark on Wednesday evening after being tested for Covid-19, a Royal Caribbean representative told CNN. Also on Wednesday, Norwegian Cruise Line announced the cancellation of trips on eight ships, citing “ongoing travel restrictions”. One of its ships returned to port on Wednesday after a single full day at sea, cutting short a trip that was scheduled to end on January 14. What the CDC is saying about the cruise right now The agency has increased the level of travel risk for cruises from Level 3 to Level 4, indicating that the risk of Covid-19 is “very high”. The move “reflects the increase in the number of cases aboard cruise ships since the identification of the Omicron variant,” the CDC website said. Cruise Lines International Association, a trade association, has expressed disappointment at CDC’s high level of risk. “The CDC’s decision to increase the level of travel for cruises is particularly puzzling given that the cases identified on cruise ships consistently represent a very small minority of the total population on board – far less than on land – and the Majority of these cases are asymptomatic or mild in nature, placing little or no burden on medical resources on board or ashore, ”CLIA said in a statement.

