SINCE YOU ASK: We Explain Baffling Stock Market Terminology

What is an IPO?

When a private company first sells its shares through an exchange, it is said to be floating or listed.

Older readers will remember the floats of privatized utility companies in the 1980s and 1990s.

Nowadays, more and more people use the American term “to IPO”.

American term: IPO stands for Initial Public Offering, but the name has been transformed into a verb

IPO stands for Initial Public Offering, but the name has been transformed into a verb.

The company hires lawyers and banks to prepare a prospectus with detailed information about the company and the number of shares to sell in order to raise capital.

The banks will also subscribe the free float. These professionals earn handsome fees. Of course they do.

The UK is set to experience a boom year for floats in 2022, with companies like fashion retailer Very, craft beer maker Brewdog and Starling Bank lining up.

How do they set the share price?

The stock price is set close to when the company is expected to debut on the stock market.

It is partly determined by the anticipated level of demand: if it is high, the free float may be oversubscribed and applicants for shares will see their allocations reduced. If the float is underwritten due to a nervous mood in the markets, let’s say the allowances will be fully filled. The bank that took out the free float will buy any excess.

What happens when stocks start trading?

Some floats are warmly welcomed, making the actions soar. Others are greeted with indifference or hostility.

Despite the recognized expertise of advisers, there is no sure way to gauge market sentiment in advance. Two UK companies were among those that got off to a good start in 2021. Darktrace, Cambridge’s cybersecurity firm, was launched in April. Its actions, offered at 250p, have increased to 330p. Moonpig, the greeting card company, also did well, going from 350p to 440p on day one.

So are floats a great way to make money?

Sometimes, but not always. The risks are high and there can be a lot of hype. A float can fail due to doubts about the management or the prospects of the business.

Food delivery service Deliveroo’s March 2021 float has been dubbed “the worst IPO in London history.” The shares, offered at 390p, fell 26% on day one, a debacle blamed on a list of factors. They are now at 197p.

Can anyone request actions?

Uh, no, not always. Small investors are excluded from many free floats which are only open to financial institutions. As a result, small investors do not take advantage of the profits that can be made early in the day. All very unfair. It is also shortsighted. In many companies, offering stocks to clients could create a loyal and stable shareholder base, as well as goodwill.

Could this change?

PrimaryBid, whose application facilitates the request for actions in a float, is one of the organizations calling for reform. Richard Wilson, Managing Director of Interactive Investor, argues that the law requires all companies to reserve a portion of the shares for small investors. Why should a float be called an IPO if the public is excluded?