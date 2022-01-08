Lost Lake will close next week, marking the end of the popular tropical cocktail bar





AVONDALE Lost Lake, the popular tropical cocktail bar on the Logan Square / Avondale border, will close next week. The owners of Lost Lakes made the announcement on Instagram Friday, writing that the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the bar at 3154 W. Diversey Ave. The recent increase in the number of cases has sounded the death knell for the bar, they wrote. The bar will officially close after January 15th. Fans can grab take out cocktails this weekend and stop for in-person service from 5:00 p.m. to midnight Jan. 13-15. We’ve been trying to ward off this moment since#curve, but in the end, a wave of super-spreaders that wiped out what would typically be our busiest time of year was the last straw this camel could handle, the owners wrote on Instagram. The bar will celebrate its seventh anniversary on January 13 and will close after this weekend. Maybe one day will be back in some form or another, but it looks like that’s it for now, the owners wrote. Thank you very much for all of your support, from our very first day until this one. You have made a lot of dreams come true here. Lost Lake has been a popular spot in Logan Square for years, known for its tropical and fruity cocktails, including drinks with bananas carved to look like dolphins and island decor. But the place struggled during the pandemic. It had to close like other bars in the spring of 2020, laying off all employees while urging customers to tip workers online. Owner Shelby Allison has focused on selling cocktail, drink and takeout kits, while also offering Lost Lake at Home, a regular membership program. She paid half of her staff’s health insurance premiums despite the ups and downs in sales and said she tried to juggle her desire to take care of her workers with everyone’s concerns about in-person service. during the pandemic. The bar has reopened for the first time since the September pandemic with an outdoor patio and new menus, in hopes it could boost business after the long shutdown. Staff asked customers to provide proof of vaccination months before the city required it. Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent newsroom, 501 (c) (3), run by journalists. Every penny we make reports on Chicago neighborhood funds. Click onhereto support Block Club with atax deductible donation. Thank you for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501 (c) (3) newsroom run by reporters. Every Dime We Make Raise Chicago Neighborhoods. Click onhereto support Block Club with atax deductible donation. Listen to everything’s fine: a Block Club Chicago podcast here:

