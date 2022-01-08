Business
The Oslo Stock Exchange rose 0.54% in the first week of 2022
The main Oslo Stock Exchange index rose 0.3% at the opening of the exchange on the last trading day of the week, and closed 0.29% higher at a closing price of 1207 , 9 points.
And so, the first week of trading in 2022 ended with an increase of just over half a percent.
The two most traded oil stocks today, oil companies Equinor and Aker BP, fell 1.1% and 0.25%, respectively. The loser today was energy company Questerre, which fell 26.8 percent.
The stock traded heavily at the start of the new year, up nearly 200% from the start of December last year. On top this week. Friday ended with a strong sale.
Evolution here at home came after Brand Fall on Wall Street on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve released the minutes of its December meeting. The report says, among other things, that the Fed became increasingly concerned about high inflation late last year, Along with the announcement of an interest rate hike and a faster decline in support buying, the much-discussed.
It has spread to Asian and European markets. The Oslo Stock Exchange did not survive either, despite high oil prices: the main indicator closed 1.37 percent yesterdayFor a closing price of 1204.4 points.
The result of the season is fast approaching
Business results for the fourth quarter are expected in the coming weeks. This believes that Director Hans Thrane Nielsen at Storebrand will be important in the financial markets in the future.
We are preparing for the results season in the USA and then in Norway the following week. We’ll take a look at how well companies are following up on the right reports of 2q-3q-4q 2021 and, after pockets of cost inflation, write to DN.
Thrane Nielsen also highlights the interest rate hikes planned for the spring and through 2022.
– We finally get the advantage again. It’s good for the financial markets. Money must be expensive, he writes and adds:
Zero permanent interest rates are no sign of health.
Norges Bank is targeting a key rate of 1.25% by the end of the year. Today the interest rate is 0.5%.
The price of oil continues to rise
Oil prices have risen after the enlarged Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, called OPEC +, agreed to increase production levels next month.
The price of a barrel continues to rise and is now 0.6 percent above yesterday’s levels. A barrel of North Sea Brent spot oil, which is used as a benchmark for oil trading around the world, is trading at $ 82.76 at the time of writing.
However, Thrane Nielsen highlights the uncertainties in the oil market, which deserve to be pursued in the future.
On the oil front, the unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan is significant if oil exports are affected. Indicates that there is little spare capacity on the supply side this summer. (Conditions)Copyright Dagens Nringsliv AS and / or our suppliers. We would like you to share our cases using a link that leads directly to our pages. All or part of the Content may not be copied or used in any way with written permission or as permitted by law. For additional conditions look here.
