Goldmans Meena Flynn Asks Clients To Embrace U.S. Equities





(Bloomberg) – As Co-Head of Global Private Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Meena Flynn helps guide the investment decisions of high net worth clients around the world. Flynn, who is based in New York and has worked at the company for more than two decades, told Bloomberg why she is telling clients to adopt US stocks in a world facing inflation and a bigger Federal Reserve. active. Read also :Where to Invest $ 1 Million: Crypto, Gemstones, and Cybersecurity Firms As for alternatives, Flynn has some suggestions on the metaverse and multi-family real estate. Comments have been condensed and edited for clarity. Image via Bloomberg Meena Flynn If you have a client with $ 1 million to invest right now, what would you advise them? Looked at actions and alternatives to combat the potential erosion of wealth due to inflation. In an aggressive asset allocation strategy, we see clients combine exposure to public and private equities of around 75%, and an additional 7% in other alternative assets. While fixed income investments produce lower real returns, clients have made clients hold reserves of cash and fixed income to be opportunistic. Public stocks have always been the most consistent asset class for outperforming inflation, although in cases of significant inflation – as in the 1970s and 1980s – stocks have the potential to produce negative real returns. We believe that we are in a multi-year expansion and that the economy and stocks should perform well this year. We prefer US equities to international equities and value to growth sectors. Specific areas that you find interesting? We see some potential opportunities. One is for financial companies, given potential rate hikes from this year. Another is energy, which offers an attractive return while maintaining the discipline of capital. And then there are the healthcare stocks, which have exploded throughout the pandemic and have great potential for a continuous cycle of innovation. What about the alternatives market? Were concentrated on durable goods, in particular real estate. Multi-family buildings are an example, given their potential to benefit from an inflationary environment and rising rents. As for some less traditional opportunities, we have focused on areas of the market that are less mature and likely to benefit from the transition to a more digital world. Looked at opportunities at the crossroads of technology and other sectors ready to be disrupted, such as health tech and fintech, to be at the forefront of secular change in the marketplace. Another area to watch is the digital asset ecosystem. Were interested in investments that are at the heart of innovation in this space, such as the use of blockchain technology for supply chain management, healthcare systems or capital market transactions. Or blockchain when it comes to Web3 and the metaverse. To gain exposure to these themes in private markets, investors could seek out venture capital firms that explicitly focus on innovators in the space. They may reflect this to some extent in public markets by investing in baskets of stocks that have exposure to blockchain technology or in companies that take advantage of distributed ledger technology to operate their businesses more efficiently. To contact the author of this story:

