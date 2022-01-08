Virgin Orbit lands in Times Square NYC to ring the NASDAQ bell

NEW YORK – Another kind of countdown hit Times Square in New York on Friday, January 7 as a commercial spaceflight company celebrated its NASDAQ stock exchange membership.

Virgin orbit , the satellite launch company founded by Richard Branson, brought one of its 70-foot-long (21-meter) rockets, LauncherOne, to Times Square amid the first heavy snowfall of the year in New York City. Company executives rang the opening bell for the nearby NASDAQ stock exchange, commemorating that Virgin Orbit went public on the stock market on December 30.

“It has been an incredible year for the company,” CEO Dan Hart told Space.com in a telephone interview. “Our launches in 2021 were perfect – you see it in the reflection of a customer’s smile when they contact their spaceship.”

Virgin Orbit employees celebrate the company’s debut on the NASDAQ stock exchange on January 7, 2022. (Image credit: Virgin Orbit)

“Now that we’re going public and we have a rocket at the same time in Mojave preparing for another launch in the next few days, it feels like the pace is picking up and we’re in the right place.”

LauncherOne, unlike many rockets, begins its journey on the tarmac rather than on a launch pad. The vehicle is airlifted by a custom Boeing 747 dubbed Cosmic girl , which releases the rocket at an altitude of about 35,000 feet (11,000 m). The rocket falls for four seconds, then its first stage fires, reaching speeds of up to 8,000 mph (13,000 km / h); a second step facilitates the deployment of the payload.

The NASDAQ celebration comes just days before the first opportunity to launch the company’s third commercial flight on January 12. Hart said he expected the team to complete a launch readiness exam over the weekend.

“Each space flight has its own unique personality,” Hart said. “It’s a very intense time.” The flight, dubbed “Above the Clouds”, will launch from Mojave Air and Spaceport in California and carry seven satellites for three customers.

The flight will carry four payloads for the Department of Defense. Details on these payloads are scarce, but the The US Space Force said that they imply “to demonstrate[ing] advanced space technologies.

Virgin Orbit’s carrier plane, Cosmic Girl, takes off from Mojave Air and Spaceport in California with the LauncherOne rocket under the wing on June 30, 2021. (Image credit: Virgin Orbit)

Hart noted that national security is a key market objective for the company this year.

“LauncherOne can really be a game-changer for the national security space at a time,” Hart said. “When our adversaries get a little more aggressive in space, the ability to place a satellite in space from any location on the planet at any time in any orbit and even to do so without warning is completely unique, and it changes the way you think about the national security space.

In addition to the military satellites, “Above the Clouds” will carry two nanosats for the Polish company SatRevolution, according to a Virgin Orbit statement . The STORK-3 satellite will provide photos of the Earth for the agricultural sector; SteamSat-2 will test water thrusters as a means of propulsion in space. The latest satellite, Adler-1, was a last-minute addition to the manifesto and will be operated by Spire Global and will study space debris in low Earth orbit to compare to existing models in the region.

Hart has promised more launches to follow. “We have about six rockets in circulation after this flight,” he said. “We also have our first flight from the UK this year, fly away from cornwall , so these will be major events. “

Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket is launched into space during the company’s Launch Demo 2 mission on January 17, 2021. (Image credit: Virgin Orbit)

This specific LauncherOne, which consists of flight development and flight gear, traveled to Times Square overnight, Hart noted, and was the same rocket that was on display in Cornwall in June in conjunction with the summit of the G-7 of 2021 held in UK

Branson himself was unable to join the NASDAQ festivities in person due to a case of COVID-19 which he called mild in a tweet published on Thursday (January 6).

It didn’t dampen employee enthusiasm for the event, Hart said.

“There was a snowball fight that erupted around 4.30am when the rocket was completed,” he said. “Times Square has always had a real need for space flight gear – I grew up in New York City and I think when I was a kid it was obvious to me and all of my friends.”