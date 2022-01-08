How to revive the losing London Stock Exchange





The $ 3 billion valuation Apple hit this week isn’t just a milestone. The tech company is worth more than the entire FTSE 100 index, highlighting the unease in what has long been one of the world’s major stock markets. In 15 years, the share of the London Stock Exchange in the value of global equities has fallen from 8.5% to 3.6%. Although 2021 was his strongest year for the IPO fundraising since 2007, between 2015 and 2020, London represented only 5 percent of IPOs around the world. Since January 2015, the FTSE 100 has gained around 13%. The US S&P 500 rose about 130%. Is it important? London has other financial strengths – in debt, derivatives and currency trading. But a vibrant stock market is a backbone of any global financial center and its infrastructure of legal, accounting, banking, and investment companies. The culture of the retail investor in Britain is less developed than in America, but several million Britons have stocks and ISA savings accounts; millions more have pensions partly invested in stocks. Their wealth is affected if the values ​​of British companies fall behind. Companies listed in the UK are also at a disadvantage. Can London resume its journey? Brexit, which has shaken the confidence of foreign investors and the British pound, is not about to be reversed. But much of the difference between the US and UK markets – and all European markets – is the virtual absence of the tech giants who have made up the lion’s share of recent growth in US stocks. For the London market to thrive, the UK needs to both nurture more tech start-ups and, most importantly, provide more incentives to go public in its country rather than registering abroad, staying private or to be acquired by larger foreign players. Criticism of Britain last year fintech industry and the scoring rules made some useful suggestions. Some, notably by allowing double-share structures in London’s premium segment – so that founders can float without giving up voting control – and by reducing the minimum float size have already been implemented. Look beyond the lack of technology, however, and many UK blue chips have been less successful in creating value than their international peers. This raises questions about the quality of management and whether the rules of governance supposed to be the ‘gold standard’ have entrenched risk aversion in a British corporate culture that has historically been less bloody. than in the United States. This may be compounded by the relative weight in the UK of income funds which prioritize dividends and thus discourage companies from channeling their income into value-creating investments. Other parts of the investor ecosystem have also become more risk averse. The regulator has encouraged defined benefit pension funds, traditionally big buyers of stocks, to invest in assets with more predictable, albeit less ambitious, returns to reduce their vulnerability to stock price declines. Weighted funds average asset allocation fell from 61 percent of stocks in 2006 to just 19 percent last year; bonds fell from 28 to 72 percent. Reversing that would mean compromises. There were reasons – such as large fluctuations in plan funding – to demand more caution from pension funds, and there are competing demands on their cash flow: the government wants them to invest in infrastructure. as part of its upgrade project. Revitalizing the UK market also requires a culture change among executives and investors, and an incentive for shareholders to take more interest in the companies in which their savings and pensions are invested. It is a long term project. But if London is to avoid being what one fund manager calls a ‘Jurassic Park’, it is worth getting started.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/b8b24d99-2190-4b42-83ea-43b68e5c5823 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos