S&P 500, decline of the Nasdaq; the labor market is tight despite the weakness of the payroll report

Non-farm payroll increases by 199,000 in December

GameStop jumps after report of foray into NFT, crypto markets

Indices: Dow up 0.3%, S&P 500 down 0.2%, Nasdaq down 0.7% NEW YORK Jan. 7 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down Friday afternoon as tech and growth stocks eased as investors remain concerned about the outlook for US interest rates. United, even after a weaker than expected December wage report. The consumer discretionary and (.SPLRCD) and technology (.SPLRCT) sectors led the downside on the S&P 500, while the financial sector of the S&P 500 (.SPSY) and the banking index (.SPXBK) led the downside on the S&P 500. extended recent gains and hit record highs. The banks were helped by the rise in yields on the US Treasury. The 10-year yield hit its highest level since January 2020, as investors braced for the potential for earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Labor Department data on Friday showed the U.S. labor market to be at or near peak employment, even though employment grew much less than expected in December amid labor shortages. -work. Read more He highlighted concerns over the outlook for rate hikes. The minutes of the Fed policy meeting of December 14 and 15 released Wednesday showed that officials at the US central bank considered the job market “very tight”. The bottom line for investors is that the job market remains tight despite the headlines, ”said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston. “Investors expect the Fed to hike rates and continue quantitative tightening. Investors fear the Fed may be more aggressive than expected. The Dow Jones rose slightly, helped by industrials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 96.45 points, or 0.27%, to 36,332.92, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 8.09 points, or 0.17%, to 4,687.96 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 110.21 points, or 0.73%, to 14,970.66. Investors replaced technology-intensive growth stocks with more value-oriented ones, which they said could do better in a high interest rate environment. The S&P 500 (.SPNY) energy sector has gained more than 10% so far this week and is expected to experience its best weekly gain in over a year. The S&P 500 Stock Index (.IVX) was up 0.4% versus a 0.7% decline in the S&P 500 Growth Index (.IGX). ‘Meme stock’ GameStop Corp (GME.N) surged 2.7% after the video game retailer announced it was launching a division to develop a market for non-fungible tokens and establish cryptocurrency partnerships . Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and David Gregorio Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

