Daily stock market review of January 7, 2022





The MSE stock price index erased most of yesterday’s rise, contracting 1.05% to 3,858.788 points. Seven stocks ended the day in negative territory while only BOV and MedservRegis rose. Meanwhile, GO, HSBC, IHI and Hili Properties remained unchanged as overall stock trading activity increased to € 0.15 million from € 0.09 million yesterday. The most actively traded stock today was MedservRegis plc, which rose 0.7% to a three-month high of € 0.705 on 71,690 shares, representing almost 35% of the current value of the shares traded. On Tuesday, MedservRegis announced that it had been awarded a contract with a new customer – Dubai Petroleum – to provide on-call machine services. The contract entered into force on December 1, 2021 and is for a three-year term with an option for Dubai Petroleum to extend the term for another two years. The other positive performance share was Bank of Valletta plc, which rose 1.2% to € 0.875 out of 9,500 shares. Within the same sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc traded at € 0.92 in seven trades totaling 39,906 shares. Still among the large companies by market value, GO plc (3,180 shares) and International Hotel Investments plc (500 shares) closed the day at the same level at € 3.26 and € 0.62 respectively. In the real estate segment, Hili Properties plc remained at the level of € 0.27 out of 15,250 shares. In contrast, a single transaction of 10,000 shares lowered the VBL plc share price by 4.7% to € 0.286. Malta Properties Company plc fell 5.5% to € 0.52, albeit on negligible volumes. There was also little trading activity in shares of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc which fell 13.3% to € 8.15. PG plc fell 0.8% to € 2.38, but on just 2,000 shares. Lombard Bank Malta plc fell 2.6% to € 1.90 on 5,500 shares. FIMBank plc slipped 1.2% to $ 0.336 on activity totaling 24,234 shares. Preferred shares of RS2 Software plc fell 1.7% to the level of € 1.70 on a single transaction of 5,000 shares. The RF MGS index continued its downtrend as it fell a further 0.08% to a new multi-year low of 1,068.493 points. Eurozone yields continued their upward trend as the year hit a record 5% last month. Meanwhile, in the United States, the latest jobs report fell short of expectations, as the world’s largest economy created less than two hundred thousand jobs in December 2021. This report contains public information only and should not be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. The information in this document is based on data obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of the data. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations that cannot be reasonably foreseen. A previous performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company authorized to provide investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta and member of the Malta Stock Exchange. Independent journalism costs money. Times of Malta support for the price of a coffee. Support us

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/daily-stock-market-review-january-7-2022.926332 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos