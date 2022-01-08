



Martin Luther King Jr. Day, celebrated on the third Monday in January each year, is a federal holiday marking the birthday of civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr. Like many banks, the exchange is often closed on public holidays. federal. Is MLK Day one of the public holidays observed by the stock exchange? Read on to find out. Is the Exchange open on MLK day? While the market generally remains open most days, you can expect the stock market to remain closed on MLK Day, just like the rest of major Federal Holidays. Regular business hours for the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. The markets remain closed on weekends. Stock market holidays are weekdays when the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and bond markets close for the day. It is common for the stock market to stay open on certain holidays while the bond markets close for the day or are closed earlier. Bond markets are closed on certain additional days than the stock market is. Scholarships closed on federal holidays The stock and bond markets tend to close on all federal holidays and regular trading resumes the next day. Usually, when a holiday falls on a weekend, the closures are adjusted accordingly. For holidays on Saturdays, the markets are closed on Fridays. If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the markets will be closed the following Monday. The US stock and bond markets have working days similar to those of banks. They remain closed for federal holidays and resume normal activities the next day. It is important to note that the public holiday calendar of the stock markets is slightly different from that of the bond markets. Stock market holiday calendar for 2022 If you are wondering on what holidays the stock market will be closed, the following list will help you. This way you will know when you can take a break from your computer screen or phone until trading resumes. The stock market is typically closed nine public holidays per year, while bond markets remain closed for two additional public holidays. The exchanges are closed on: Martin Luther King Jr Day

New Years Day

Good Friday

President’s Day

Independence Day

Memorial day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas The bond markets also close: Columbus Day

Veterans day Holiday Calendar 2022: All markets Holidays Dated New Years Day Not observed Martin Luther King Jr Day Monday January 17th President’s Day Monday February 21 Good Friday Friday April 15 Memorial day Monday May 30 juinteenth Monday, June 20 (Observed) Independence Day Monday July 4 Labor Day Monday September 5 Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 24 Black Friday; closed early at 1 p.m. Friday 25 November the day of Christmas Monday December 26 (Christmas observed) Additional public holidays for bond markets2022 Holidays Dated Holy Thursday Thursday April 14 Friday before Memorial Day; closed early at 2 p.m. Friday May 27 Columbus Day Monday October 10 Veterans day Friday November 11 Christmas Eve; closed early at 2 p.m. Monday, December 23 (Observed) New Year’s Eve, closed early at 2 p.m. Friday, December 30 (Observed) Good to know The stock and bond markets are generally closed on weekends and major federal holidays. Bond markets have a slightly different schedule than stock markets, in that they close for extra holidays or close earlier for some of them while stock markets observe regular working hours. Final take The exchange remains closed on major federal holidays, and Martin Luther King Day is no exception. When the stock market is closed on MLK day, it will usually open the next day, provided it is not the weekend. Knowing whether or not the exchange is open on MLK day is vital for any investor or trader. Faq on stock market holidays Here is more information on when the stock market should be closed or open on holidays. Is the stock exchange open on Maundy Thursday? On April 14, 2022, the Thursday before Good Friday, the Stock Exchange observes regular working hours.

Is the exchange open on Columbus Day? The NYSE and Nasdaq are fully operational on Columbus Day, while bond markets are closed for the holidays.

Is the scholarship open on Veterans Day? Like Columbus Day, bond markets are closed on Veterans Day. However, the stock markets remain fully operational during normal hours.

Is the stock market open on Black Friday? The day after Thanksgiving, November 25, stock exchanges close earlier than usual at 1 p.m., while bond markets close at 2 p.m.

Lydia Kibet has been writing professionally since 2017. Her passion to help brands in all aspects of content marketing is reflected in the expert industry coverage she provides in personal finance, investing and healthcare. . His work has been featured in The Motley Fool, Investor Junkie, Green Market Report, and Medical News Today. When she's not writing, she reads, plays the guitar or discovers nature.

