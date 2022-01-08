Stocks fall after disappointing jobs report | Economy





The recovery in employment could run out of steam. But the unemployment rate continued to fall and workers are still bring home bigger paychecks. Investors don’t seem sure what to think about these mixed messages. Shares closed lower on Friday after the U.S. government announced that only 199,000 jobs were added in December, significantly less than expected by economists. the Dow fell about 5 points, ending the day flat after dropping earlier gains. the S&P 500 finished down 0.4% and the Nasdaq fell 1% to end a choppy trading day. The two indices had opened the session higher. Although the employment figures were disappointing, the government also said wages rose 4.7% in the past 12 months. This could bode well for consumer spending, although it may also raise concerns that the Federal Reserve is stepping up its rate hike plans to fight inflation. “Strong wage growth and the unemployment rate falling more than expected put the Fed on a more hawkish path with rate hikes,” said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management. “The economy is closer to full employment and the market is accepting the implications of this.” the the market tumbled Wednesdayy after minutes from the last Fed meeting last month showed some central bankers were getting more and more nervous about inflation. Wall Street interpreted this as a sign that the Fed may raise short-term rates more aggressively this year than initially expected. “Inflationary pressures are very present,” said Dec Mullarkey, general manager of research and strategic investment initiatives at SLC Management. “Today’s jobs report raises the possibility of a rate hike in March. Those odds seemed remote at the end of last year.” However, the mixed jobs numbers could lead the Fed to raise rates only gradually this year. If so, corporate profit growth should remain relatively strong and the economy will likely continue to post strong gains. Still, stocks got off to a slow start in 2022 after posting strong gains last year. The Dow Jones was flat this week, but the other two major indices ended lower, the S&P 500 down 1.8% and the Nasdaq already down more than 4% this year. Bank stocks rose on Friday, however, and were up sharply for the week. Investors are betting that the Fed’s rate hikes will be gradual enough not to hurt demand for mortgages and other loans, and that higher rates will also make lending more profitable for financial companies. “We have to see how the inflation numbers come into play,” said Rob Dishner, senior portfolio manager on the multi-sector bond team at Neuberger Berman. In that sense, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond rose to around 1.77% on Friday after the jobs report. This is the highest level since January 2020. The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

