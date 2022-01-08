Wall St Reports Declines for First Week of 2022; Nasdaq experiences worst week since February

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK Jan. 7 (Reuters) – Wall Street closed the first week of the new year on Friday with daily and weekly losses as investors worried about looming U.S. interest rate hikes and Omicron news.
The Nasdaq recorded its biggest weekly percentage drop since February 2021 and resulted in declines for the day in major indexes. Shares fell on Friday after the December U.S. jobs report missed expectations, but was still seen as strong enough to keep the Federal Reserve’s tightening path in place. .
Labor Department data on Friday showed the U.S. job market to be at or near peak, even though employment grew much less than expected in December, amid job shortages. workforce. Read more
The minutes of the Fed’s December 14-15 policy meeting on Wednesday showed that US central bank officials viewed the job market as “very tight” and signaled that the Fed may have to hike rates sooner. provided that.
“The bottom line for investors is that the job market remains tight despite the headlines,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.
“Investors fear the Fed is more aggressive than expected.”
The consumer discretionary and (.SPLRCD) and tech (.SPLRCT) sectors led the S&P 500 lower on Friday. Large tech companies benefited from low interest rates.
On the flip side, the S&P 500 Financials (.SPSY) and Banking Index (.SPXBK) extended their recent gains and hit record close highs. The banking index rose 9.4% for the week, recording its biggest weekly percentage gain since November 2020.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) lost 4.81 points, or 0.01%, to 36,231.66, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 19.02 points, or 0.41%, to 4 677.03 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 144.96 points, or 0.96%, to 14,935.90.
Over the week, the Dow Jones fell by 0.3%, the S&P 500 by 1.9% and the Nasdaq by 4.5%.
Banks rose along with US Treasury yields, with the US 10-year benchmark yield hitting a two-year high on Friday on the Fed’s rate hike outlook.
“The sentiment has turned negative,” said Jack Dollarhide, managing director of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “Right now, the market is nervous and in the mood to sell at the first sign of bad news.”
The increase in cases on the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has also caused nervousness in investors this week.
Investors replaced technology-intensive growth stocks with more value-oriented ones, which they said could do better in a high interest rate environment.
The S&P 500 Value Index (.IVX) added 1% this week, outperforming the S&P 500 Growth Index (.IGX) which fell 4.5%, its biggest weekly percentage drop since October 2020.
The energy sector of the S&P 500 (.SPNY) advanced strongly for the week, up 10.6% in its best week since November 2020.
‘Meme stock’ GameStop Corp (GME.N) surged 7.3% after video game retailer announced it was launching division to develop market for non-fungible tokens and establish cryptocurrency partnerships . Read more
Rising issues outnumbered falling on the NYSE by a 1.01 to 1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.38 to 1 favored the declines.
The S&P 500 posted 50 new 52 week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 83 new highs and 262 new lows.
Volume on the U.S. exchanges was 10.21 billion shares, compared to about 10.4 billion on average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.
Additional reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and David Gregorio
