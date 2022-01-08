The ongoing saga of the fearless girl statue

On Tuesday, December 14, artist Kristen Visbal gathered with a group of activists and local politicians next to her most recognizable work, the statue of Fearless Girl, which stands opposite the New Stock Exchange. York. The statue features a defiantly standing little girl with her hands on her hips and was originally placed in front of the supporting bull statue a few blocks away, although it was eventually moved to its location current, on Broad Street. The Visbals statue was sponsored by asset management firm State Street Global Advisors as part of a campaign to promote the company’s commitment to gender equality. The permit authorizing the statue to sit on town property had expired two weeks before the event; Visbal was trying to pressure the city’s Monuments Preservation Commission, which was meeting to discuss the matter that day, to extend the permit. Standing behind a lectern in a long, mustard-colored coat, Visbal argued that his sculpture was more than a company’s ambitions. She spoke about the importance of equal pay for women, discussed the struggle for women’s rights in countries like Afghanistan and India, and argued that the statue was a symbol of the movement women’s world. For the good of society, said Visbal, she must stay until those principles take hold.

The statue has been mired in controversy since its erection in 2017. The year before, Visbal had been contacted by someone working with the McCann advertising agency, who wanted to order a statue of a little girl. The agency intended to place the statue in front of the Charging Bull to draw attention to the glass ceiling regarding the compensation and promotion of women in the Wall Street community, Visbal told me when we met in October, and the agency wanted it to be done in less than a month. Visbal did a series of sketches and stopped at the image of a girl in a dress and high heels, with a swinging ponytail. She began sculpting a model in clay with a view to casting it in bronze through a process known as lost wax casting. It was at this point, according to court documents, that Visbal learned that State Street, which was a client of McCanns, was sponsoring the statue. The sculpture was installed on March 7, before International Women’s Day. The little girl was hailed as a powerful symbol, and people lined up next to the statue to take photos. It was also controversial. A local blogger called it an example of fake corporate feminism.

Boston-based State Street is one of the largest asset management firms in the world, with $ 3.8 trillion under management. The company used the Fearless Girl statue in part to promote a new index fund that purports to support gender diversity in corporate leadership roles. In May, after the statue was installed, Visbal and State Street signed an agreement outlining their respective rights to the statue. According to court documents, State Street owned the trademark of the name Fearless Girl. Both sides pledged to use the statue to promote an agreed set of gender diversity goals. Visbal has been authorized to sell copies of the statue, subject to certain restrictions.

In September, several months after the statue was erected, State Street agreed to pay $ 5 million to settle claims by the US Department of Labor that it systematically discriminated against black women and employees through wage practices. unfair. State Street issued a statement at the time disagreeing with the government’s findings and analysis, but saying it was cooperating nonetheless. Still, the settlement raised the possibility that State Streets’ motives for sponsoring the Fearless Girl statue were more complicated than the company had suggested. The government had scrutinized State Streets’ compensation practices for several years; Fearless Girl had arrived just as the company reportedly began to worry about the effect of accusations of discrimination on its reputation. A headline on CNN said, at the time, Awkward! The company behind Fearless Girl is settling a gender pay dispute.

Nonetheless, the statue continued to draw crowds of people who poured into the streets. In April 2018, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the statue would be moved to its current location, outside the stock exchange. Throughout 2017 and 2018, Visbal sold Fearless Girl replicas in several countries for prices ranging from $ 250,000 for full-size copies to $ 6,650 for 22.5-inch miniatures. One went to a private buyer in Oslo, Norway, and another to the Australian law firm Maurice Blackburn. In January 2019, Visbal attended the Women’s March in Los Angeles and brought a Fearless Girl line with her. The following month, State Street filed a lawsuit against Visbal, alleging that sales of the replicas were not approved by the company and violated their agreement and caused State Street to lose control of its reputation. The company’s complaint notes that Maurice Blackburn had posted images of his statue while also calling her Fearless Girl, the name State Street had registered, and that Visbal had participated in marketing events in Australia promoting the replicas. , allegedly in violation of their agreement. . Visbal filed a counterclaim against State Street, alleging the company was infringing its rights. She says she spent just under $ 3 million fighting the claims in the courts and was unable to take on any other commission during the litigation. Visbal plans to release a non-fungible token tied to the statue, in part to cover his legal fees. (State Street declined to comment on the ongoing litigation and said the company will continue to work diligently with New York City and all relevant city agencies to ensure [Fearless Girl] is allowed to stay.)

Todd Fine, a PhD candidate at CUNY Graduate Center, which studies public art and has become an ally of Visbals, said the episode reflected poorly on State Street. You have this big brand, you have the biggest marketing stunt of all time, and then you go beating this artist to bankrupt them until they give you the copyright, did- he declares. Fine believes the city should renew the permit for the statue, but he prefers the city to take possession of it or replace it with one of Visbals’ replicas. Keeping the original, he argues, would only give more space to a corporate ad masquerading as art.

Michele Bogart, professor emeritus at Stony Brook University who specializes in the history of public art, told me that there had previously been conflicts around public works of art sponsored by companies in New York. But the State Street example is a much balder, more cynical, and, to me, appalling case of something that happens with some frequency to artists who work in the public domain, she said. In other words, artists get shaken up a lot, and that’s sad. She went on to say, however, that she believed the Fearless Girl sculpture to be aesthetically awful, and that Visbals’ credibility was limited. I have no doubt this company took her for a ride, Bogart said. But the fact that she wants to replicate it in different sizes, and travel with versions across the United States, is also a very commercial thing to do. It’s a self-promotion business that boils down to that.

The fact that there is an ongoing dispute over the rights of the figure only strengthens the argument for its removal, Bogart argued. Why would New York City want to have such a disputed work on its property, where the artist accuses the sponsor of having mistreated her? she said. I mean, with all the worries in New York City, why would they in good conscience want something where it could be argued that the company is acting in bad faith?

It is against this messy backdrop that the city is faced with a decision regarding the fate of Fearless Girl. On the day of the Monuments Preservation Commission meeting, Visbal had organized a dozen speakers, including New York State Senate candidate Vittoria Fariello; Mary Luke of UN Women; Diane Burrows, co-chair of the New York City League of Women Voters; and representatives of several other non-profit organizations linked to gender equality, to advocate for the universal value of the statues. Later that day, the commission voted to renew the Fearless Girl license for an additional three years; the discussion moves alongside the city’s public design committee, which can vote on the issue at an upcoming meeting. At the event, Cynthia DiBartolo, Founder and CEO of Tigress Financial Partners, said she has worked in the financial industry for thirty years. She represents hope and inspiration to all of us, said DiBartolo, of the statue. It is no less a symbol than those great American flags which fly above the New York Stock Exchange.