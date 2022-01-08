nse: SAT cancels Sebi’s Rs 6 crore fine on NSE





New Delhi: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) overturned an order by Sebi that imposed a fine of Rs 6 crore on the NSE for allegedly investing in companies unrelated to stock market activities. Dismissing the Sebi order, the court said all investments were made by NSE prior to the application of securities contracts (regulation) standards (exchanges and clearing houses) or SECC in 2018. He further stated that the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had not committed any violation of the rules. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in October 2020 imposed a fine of Rs 6 crore on NSE for allegedly investing in six companies unrelated or not incidental to trading activities. The six entities were: CAMS, Power Exchange India Ltd (PXIL), NSEIT Ltd, NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure Ltd (NEIL), Market Simplified India Ltd (MSIL) and Receivables Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL). By such acts, Sebi alleged that NSE had violated the provisions of the SECC standards. Following Sebi’s order, the exchange approached the court on the grounds that the SECC, 2012 regulations cannot be applied retrospectively.

According to the court order issued on January 4, some of the investments were made by the stock exchange in 1999, 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2016. The SECC Regulation 2012, which entered into force on June 20, 2012, was repealed and replaced by the Securities Contracts Regulation (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Companies) 2018 on October 3, 2018. The SECC Regulation of 2018 also contained a similar provision, which provided that an exchange would not carry out any activity, whether it involves the deployment of funds or otherwise, without the prior approval of Sebi. The court said that all investments were made by the appellant (NSE) before October 3, 2018, i.e. before the application of the SECC regulation of 2018. “The 2018 SECC Regulation is prospective in nature and is not retrospective. Rule 38 (2) will only apply as of October 3, 2018 for any activity conducted by the appellant that requires prior approval from Council (Sebi), “It said. Before June 2012, four investments had already been made which were then transferred in 2013 to a subsidiary of the applicant, he added. It was open to Sebi to initiate proceedings under the SECC Regulation of 2012 for violation of standards, if any, but no such proceedings were initiated until the date on which the SECC Regulation of 2012 was initiated. was revoked on October 3, 2018. Thus, the SECC regulation of 2012 is not applicable to the appellant’s case, the court noted. Indeed, a justification notice was issued to the stock market by Sebi in July 2020 in this matter. “The SECC regulation of 2012 was not applicable and no violation was committed by the appellant of the SECC regulation of 2018 since the investments were made before October 3, 2018”, he added. As a result, the court overturned Sebi’s order. Earlier in December 2020, the SAT suspended the Rs 6 crore penalty imposed by Sebi in the case.

