New to the stock market? 3 investments you can’t go wrong with





What can you invest in as a new investor? About 6,000 companies are traded on the two major US stock exchanges. Your choice of exchange traded investments further includes over 2,500 ETFs and hundreds of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). This range of choices is exciting, but also overwhelming, especially for new investors. Here’s a digestible list of three solid investments. Each is tailored to your first foray into the stock market. 1. Total stock market ETFs A total stock fund replicates the performance of the entire stock market. These funds often take a sampling approach, which means they don’t buy all the stocks. Instead, they invest in a smaller group of stocks that perform the same as the overall market. the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) has a low expense ratio and a long history of tracking with its benchmark. Take a look at these data points: Costs report: 0.03%

0.03% Net assets : $ 1.3 trillion

$ 1.3 trillion One year yield: 25.72%

25.72% Number of farms: 4,156 VTI is a good starting point for new investors for two reasons. First, it is diverse. The portfolio comprises more than 4,000 stocks, spanning companies large and small and the 11 stock market sectors. Second, the VTI provides returns at the market level. Although experienced investors may endeavor to to beat the market, follow-up with the market is also a good result. The long-term average annual return of the stock market is around 7% after inflation. This beats the income of a cash savings account several times. The caveat here is that you should plan to keep your money invested for 10 years or more, as market returns can be volatile from year to year. 2. Large-cap ESG ETFs A large cap ESG ETF may be a good choice if you are worried about the ups and downs of the stock market. Here’s why: Large companies are generally less volatile than smaller ones. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance – it is a framework for organizing and reporting on companies’ sustainable development initiatives. It is increasingly clear that ESG-focused companies can be more resilient in a downturn in the market. the ETF Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG (NEW: SNPE) invests in large companies that have also demonstrated their commitment to sustainable development. This combination is a double whammy for investors who want growth without extreme volatility. The key measures are: Spending rate: 0.10%

0.10% Net assets : $ 848 million

$ 848 million Yield over one year until the third quarter of 2021: 29.64%

29.64% Number of farms: 313 SNPE’s portfolio includes onlyS&P 500 companies with average or above average ESG scores. The S&P 500 Index includes the 500 largest public companies in the United States, including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and You’re here. As such, the index is commonly used as a benchmark to determine the performance of top performing stocks. Interestingly, the SNPE, with its ESG screening, has outperformed the S&P 500 Index. Since the fund’s inception, the S&P 500 has produced an average annual return of 20.81%. SNPE’s yield over the same period is 22.28%. 3.Quality factor ETFs A Quality Factor ETF invests in companies with strong fundamentals. This means the company is increasing its profits, and the financial statements and business outlook suggest that growth will continue. IShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (NYSEMKT: QUAL) is one of the largest quality factor ETFs available. Notable features include: Spending rate: 0.15%

0.15% Net assets : $ 24 billion

$ 24 billion One year yield: 26.90%

26.90% Average annual return since the creation of 2013: 15.37%

15.37% Number of farms: 125 You will like QUAL if you want to invest in high quality stocks but you are not sure if you can select them yourself. The fund invests in companies with high return on equity, predictable earnings growth and low leverage. QUAL also gives you exposure to medium and large companies. Exposure to mid caps supports an additional growth opportunity. Over the past five years, the fund has produced average annual returns of over 18%. Think about quality stocks and diversification Quality and diversification serve you well as a new investor. Fortunately, ETFs provide easy access to diversified portfolios at any level of quality you want. With just one stock, you can gain exposure to the entire US stock market, to the largest companies with good ESG metrics, or to a selection of stocks designed for continued growth. Any of these are suitable as a base investment in your new portfolio and provide a foundation on which you can build for the future.

