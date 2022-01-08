Foreign flows explode on the stock market





KARACHI:

A foreign company began investing the planned $ 120 million in its local branch by acquiring its shares from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), helping the exchange attract notable foreign investment in the first week of 2022. “PSX is witnessing foreign investment these days mainly because TRGI (The Resource Group International) is pouring its previously announced investment of $ 120 million into TRG Pakistan (TRGP),” said Samiullah Tariq, chief research officer of Pak-Kuwait Investment Company, at the Express Tribune. “The global company launched the process of injecting the funds allocated at the end of December,” he stressed. In the first four sessions of 2022 (Monday-Thursday), the stock market attracted net foreign investment of $ 24.2 million. Foreigners, however, sold shares worth $ 30,321 on Friday, according to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL). In the previous calendar year (2021), foreigners withdrew $ 359 million net from the PSX. In December 2021 alone, the market recorded a net inflow of foreign capital of $ 5.3 million. Otherwise, foreign investors have remained net sellers in 2021 and for the past two years. The foreign company “is expected to finalize the transaction during the current month of January 2022,” Tariq said. However, it is relevant to mention that the local branch’s share price hit the lower limit of 7.5% on two consecutive days (Thursday and Friday), losing a cumulative Rs 17.83 in two days for close at Rs 105.76 on Friday. Read Confused year for the stock market Foreigners made relatively large investments of $ 11.9 million on Thursday and sold shares with a face value on Friday. They injected $ 5.4 million and $ 5.7 million respectively Tuesday and Wednesday into the PSX. According to a statement from a company sent to PSX on December 20, the board reviewed the options available to it by TRGI. Under these conditions, the company could either receive directly (by way of total or partial repayment) a portion of the cash from TRGI, i.e. cash and a certain number of Ibex Limited shares held by the group. international (liquidity), or continue to invest in TRGI. “With long-term strategy and goals in mind, the board has decided that the company should choose option two and continue to work to further maximize the value and return on capital of its product for the company and its shareholders ”, the secretary of TRGP, Rahat Lateef. declared by notice on December 20, 2021. The company further asked the foreign company to consider and implement another way to provide direct or indirect value, benefits and liquidity to TRGP shareholders. In this regard, the foreign company now intends to provide the share of the liquid assets of TRGP in a separate wholly owned subsidiary of TRGI. Posted in The Express Tribune, January 8e, 2022. Like Business on Facebook, to follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay informed and join the conversation.

