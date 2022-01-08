London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON: LSEG) Given the average “Buy” rating by analysts





The London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON: LSEG) has been given an average rating of ‘Buy’ from the seven analysts who currently cover the company, reports MarketBeat Ratings. One equity research analyst rated the stock with a conservation rating and six issued a buy rating on the company. The twelve-month average price target among brokerage firms that reported on the stock in the past year is 9,665 GBX ($ 130.24). A number of stock analysts have recently weighed on LSEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($ 119.80) price target on London Stock Exchange Group shares in a research note on Wednesday, October 13. The Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperformance” rating and set a target price of 103 ($ 138.80) for shares of the London Stock Exchange Group in a research note published on Wednesday, October 27. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed the “hold” rating of London Stock Exchange Group shares in a research note on Tuesday, October 19. The Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” note and set a price target of 100 ($ 134.75) for shares of the London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a price target of 110 ($ 148.23) for London Stock Exchange Group shares in a research note on Monday, December 6. Separately, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of the London Stock Exchange Group in a trade that took place on Wednesday, December 29. The stock was purchased at an average price of 7,086 GBX ($ 95.49) per share, for a total trade of 85,032 ($ 114,582.94). Additionally, insider David Schwimmer bought 5,000 shares of the London Stock Exchange Group in a trade that took place on Thursday, November 18. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6,680 GBX ($ 90.01) per share, for a total value of 334,000 ($ 450,074.11). (A d) Whether you are looking to learn the basics of futures or are a seasoned veterinarian looking to hone your trading skills, our technical analysis guide has everything you need to be successful in today’s futures markets. hui! Actions of LSEG open at GBX 7,068 ($ 95.24) Friday. The company’s 50-day mobile average price is 6,889.48 GBX and its 200-day mobile average price is 7,488.32 GBX. The stock has a market cap of 39.39 billion and a P / E ratio of 70.19. The London Stock Exchange Group has a one-year low at 6,502 GBX ($ 87.62) and a one-year high at 100.10 ($ 134.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01, and a debt ratio of 38.24. London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile London Stock Exchange Group plc operates market infrastructure business primarily in UK, US, Italy, France and overseas. The company operates in five segments: information services, post-trade services, capital markets, technology services and others. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond and derivative markets, including the London Stock Exchange; the Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European bond market; and Turquoise, a pan-European multilateral equity trading platform. Recommended Story: Limits Of The P / E Growth Ratio This instant news alert was powered by storytelling technology and financial data from MarketBeat to provide readers with the fastest, most accurate reports. This story was reviewed by the MarketBeat editorial team before publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected] Should you invest $ 1,000 in the London Stock Exchange Group now? Before you consider the London Stock Exchange Group, you’ll want to hear this. MarketBeat tracks Wall Street’s top-rated and top-performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts quietly whisper to their clients to buy now before the wider market takes hold … and the London Stock Exchange Group was not on the list. While the London Stock Exchange Group currently has a “Buy” rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better bids. See the 5 actions here

