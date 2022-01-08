How To Avoid Outlawing Your Retirement Savings

The Selects editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles that our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on product links from our affiliate partners.

So Select asked Roger Young, senior financial planner at an investment management firm Price T. Rowe , to share some tips that can help people avoid a situation where they don’t have enough money to retire. Here’s what he shared.

According to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 45% of baby boomers say that outlasting their savings and investments is one of their biggest fears in retirement. 20 e Annual survey of workers’ retirement .

The decision to leave the workforce and retire is an important one. On the one hand, there is a lot to look forward to in retirement, including more time for family, leisure and travel. But for many people, the thought of their golden years is still sometimes a source of stress and worry.

1. Work on saving 15% of your income for retirement each year

“The first thing you can do is start save as much as you can right now, “Young said.” We recommend that you save 15% of your pay for retirement each year, which includes your 401 (k) contributions and any match made by your employer. “

Why 15% will you ask me? According to loyalty, most people will need at least 55% of their pre-retirement income to maintain their lifestyle after leaving the workforce. After factoring in social security benefits, they found that 45% of the money needed for retirement will come from savings. So, saving 15% each year from the age of 25 should allow you to reach that goal at retirement age (which, in this case, is 67).

Of course, setting aside 15% of your income each year may be easier said than done when you have expenses like rent, food, child care and more throughout the year. . So if you can’t immediately contribute the recommended 15%, Young suggests starting with what you can and working your way up slowly each year.

“As an example, you can set up an automatic increase in your 401 (k) contribution rate so that it increases every year by 1% or 2%,” he explained. “That way you can get to that 15% much faster. “

2. Invest your money in tax-efficient accounts

Another extremely important part of investing for the future is understanding the tax implications of different investment vehicles. A traditional 401 (k) account and a traditional IRA, for example, allow you to invest pre-tax money now and only pay taxes on the money you withdraw in retirement. With a Roth 401 (k) or Roth IRA, however, you are investing money that you have already been taxed on so that you don’t get hit by a tax bill when you make withdrawals later.

Paying taxes now so you can prepare for not owing later can be helpful if you plan to be in a higher tax bracket in retirement (depending on how much money you will need to withdraw each year; remember that retirement withdrawals become your income). And, saving on taxes in retirement can leave you with more money to spend.

You can open an IRA or Roth IRA with a traditional brokerage house like loyalty and choose the investments yourself. Or you can sign up for a robo-advisor, likeWealth frontandImprovement, which helps you determine the investments that are right for you based on your risk tolerance, your goals and your retirement date. Plus, a robo-advisor will automatically rebalance your portfolio over time.

3. Pay attention to how much of your paycheck goes to your 401 (k)

Many employers automatically enroll their employees in 401 (k) plans at a certain premium rate. This means that once you start working at that company, a percentage like 3%, for example, will automatically be deducted from your paycheck and put into your 401 (k).

This can be a great way to help employees start saving, especially since it’s easy to get caught up in other aspects of the onboarding when you’ve just started a new job. However, Young cautions against playing a passive role when it comes to how much of your paycheck goes to your 401 (k).

“It’s good that companies automatically enroll people, but if it’s a low level of contribution, it’s probably not enough for most people,” he said.

Plan to speak to HR to learn the steps to take in determining how much you are currently contributing and how to change your contribution percentage if that is not right for you. Also make sure that you contribute enough to receive your employer match.

4. Build up a cash reserve

It is important to invest your money so that it can grow enough for you to retire, but it can also be important to have money set aside for your golden years. Indeed, of course, emergency expenses can arise in retirement.

But Select previously spoke to Michael Powers, a CFP at Manuka Financial, and according to him, you also want to avoid selling your investments at the bottom of the market. Keeping your money invested even during an economic recession gives it the opportunity to rebound over the next several years, so you will have more money to withdraw.

“Instead of withdrawing from your investment, you can use a cash reserve,” he explained. “It takes some pressure off your investments in a bear market.”

High yield savings accounts like the Marcus by Goldman Sachs Online Account and the Ally Online Savings Account are generally recommended for parking money at any age because you will earn higher interest on your balance. compared to what you would typically get with traditional savings. Account.

5. Calculate how much money you will need in retirement

Your retirement number can basically be your signal that you have saved enough money to comfortably last you 20 to 30 years while you are no longer working.

To determine how much money you need to save before you retire, you first need to estimate how much money you will spend each year in retirement. Factor in costs such as rent or mortgage payments, health and long-term care, groceries, transportation, travel expenses, and animal care (if you plan to have a pet. company).

Once you have added up all of your potential costs per year, you should consider approximately how much of that money you will receive from federal benefits like Social Security. Social security administration has aonline benefits calculatorthis allows you to estimate how much you might receive from Social Security based on your current income and when you expect to retire. Then subtract your Social Security amount from your planned annual expenses. Let’s say you calculate your annual expenses at $ 45,000 and you expect $ 20,000 from Social Security each year; $ 45,000 minus $ 20,000 gives you $ 25,000 (the amount you will spend out of pocket each year in retirement).

Then you will simply multiply that disbursed amount by 25 (you can also divide it by 0.04; this is called the 4% rule). The number you get is the amount of money you should aim to save before you retire. In this case, $ 25,000 multiplied by 25 gives you a goal of $ 625,000.

6. Consider staying in the workforce for at least one more year.

Sometimes it’s literally worth delaying retirement for a few years. According to Kiplinger, for each year beyond the full retirement age of 67 that you remain in the workforce, Social Security adds 8% to deferred retirement credits until you reach 70. In other words, the longer you wait to retire, the higher your Social Security payments will be.

Plus, working a little longer means you can save and invest a little more money when you decide to retire.