Foreigners get rid of Nigerian stocks worth 209 billion naira in 11 months





Foreign investors withdrew a total of 209.76 billion naira from the Nigerian stock market from January to November last year, according to official data obtained on Friday. The Nigerian Exchange Limited, in its latest report on domestic and foreign portfolio investment, found that foreign investors injected 189.42 billion naira into the stock market during the 11-month period. Foreign portfolio investment outflows include sales transactions or liquidation of portfolio investments through the stock market, while REIT inflows include buy transactions on the NGX (equities only), depending on the exchange. Total transactions on the Nations Stock Exchange declined 7.95%, from 213.07 billion naira (about 513.31 million dollars) in October 2021 to 196.14 billion naira (about 472.54 million dollars). dollars) in November. Total transactions in November fell 38.28% from the same month in 2020, according to the NGX. The total value of transactions executed by domestic investors in November exceeded those executed by foreign investors by about 30 percent. Total domestic transactions declined 25.82 percent, from Naira 170.65 billion in October to Naira 126.58 billion in November. However, total foreign transactions increased by 63.98%, from 42.42 billion naira (about 102.21 million naira) to 69.56 billion naira (about 167.58 million dollars) between October 2021 and November 2021, the NGX reported. He said institutional investors outperformed retail investors by 28% in November. According to the NGX, retail transactions fell 21.99%, from 58.34 billion naira in October to 45.51 billion naira in November. Likewise, the institutional makeup of the domestic market shrank by 27.82 percent, from 112.31 billion naira in October 2021 to 81.07 billion naira in November 2021, the exchange said. Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo recently said that the profit-taking activities of foreign and domestic institutional investors in the Nigerian stock market created an excessive risk premium. He said that to usher in the return of foreign and domestic institutional participation, all government agencies and financial system regulators, among other key stakeholders, must work with the NGX to tackle the excessive risk premium in the market. Copyright PUNCH. All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without the express prior written permission of PUNCH. Contact: [email protected]

