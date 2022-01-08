FTSE 100 ends third week higher thanks to gains by banks and mining stocks





Banks post biggest weekly increase since November 2020

Aston Martin steps up sales

C&C Group down after erroneous December sales estimates

FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 down 0.3% Jan. 7 (Reuters) – The FTSE 100 rose on Friday to end the first week of the year higher on support from heavy banking and mining stocks, as investors sought to interpret mixed data on state employment United and their impact on Federal Reserve policy. The commodity-rich FTSE 100 Index (.FTSE) ended up 0.5%, up for the third week in a row, with banks (.FTNMX301010) and miners (.FTNMX551020) leading the way. earnings. Barclays (BARC.L) and HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) were among the major hikes in the index, following gains in benchmark bond yields. Miners Anglo American (AAL.L) and BHP Group (BHPB.L) were the main winners in high metal prices. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register UK bond yields rose for a fourth week in a row and bank stocks posted their biggest weekly gain in almost 14 months after the Bank of England’s first rate hike in mid-December and hawkish comments from the US Fed raised rate expectations. The latest US wage report showed weaker-than-expected job growth, while the unemployment rate fell to pre-pandemic levels of 3.9%. Read more The UK benchmark this week outperformed its European peers and the domestically focused mid-cap index, the STOXX 600 and FTSE 250 ending the first week of the year down. “The FTSE 100 has underperformed over the past two years, so it is less sensitive to the massive sell-offs seen in some of the top valued areas of the market this week,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said. The domestically focused mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 0.3%. Aston Martin (AML.L) jumped 6.6% after dealer sales in 2021 jumped 82%, even as the British luxury carmaker forecast adjusted basic annual profit below expectations. Read more C&C Group (GCC.L) fell 2.7% after the beverage maker’s December sales fell below expectations amid pandemic-related restrictions in the UK and Ireland. Read more British advertising group M&C Saatchi (SAA.L) fell 12.4% after saying it did not see much merit in a possible takeover of all shares initiated by its largest investor. Software entrepreneur Vin Murria presented plans for a combination with an associated acquisition vehicle on Friday. Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Banks on track for their best week in 14 months Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shashank Nayar in Bangalore; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Jan Harvey Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

