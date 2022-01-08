Nine Energy Service, Inc. Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Requirements | Business

HOUSTON – (BUSINESS WIRE) – January 7, 2022–

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) (Nine or the Company) today announced that it has received a written notice (the Notice) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 5, 2022, indicating that the Company does not comply with the continuous listing standards set out in section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because its average worldwide market capitalization over a period of 30 consecutive trading days and its last reported equity were both lower to $ 50 million.

In accordance with NYSE procedures, the Company has 45 days from receipt of the Notice to submit a business plan to the NYSE demonstrating how it intends to re-comply with the NYSE Continuous Listing Standards in within 18 months. The Company intends to develop and submit a business plan within 45 days of receipt of the Notice which demonstrates its ability to re-comply with the NYSE Continuous Listing Standards within the required time frame. The NYSE Listing Operations Committee (the Committee) will then review the business plan for final disposition.

If the plan is accepted by the Committee, the Company will be subject to quarterly monitoring of compliance with the business plan. If the Committee does not accept the business plan, the Company will be subject to delisting proceedings and suspension by the NYSE.

The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the company’s common shares, which will continue to trade on the NYSE. Further, the Notice does not affect the Company’s business operations or its SEC reporting requirements and does not conflict with or cause an event of default under any material indebtedness of the Company. or other agreements.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company providing completion solutions in North America and internationally.

For more information about the company, please visit the Nines website at neufenergyservice.com.

Forward-looking statements

