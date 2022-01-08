Business
Starboard Value has three levers to strengthen GoDaddy’s profitability
The GoDaddy banner hangs outside the New York Stock Exchange as the website hosting service makes its initial public offering (IPO) on April 1, 2015 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Company: GoDaddy, Inc. (GDDY)
Business: GoDaddy operates in three segments: Domains, Hosting and Presence, and Business Applications. The Domains activity is its historical core business and represents approximately 45% of the company’s turnover and is growing by 12.7% per year. This activity has traditionally been the domain registrar activity, where a client pays GoDaddy an annual fee for their domain. The actual .com and .net domains are owned by Verisign through an agreement with the government, and GoDaddy pays a transfer fee to Verisign for the .com and .net URLs. However, no transfer fees are paid on other extensions like .nyc, .co, or .biz., So GoDaddy can keep all of this income. The Domains business has also been complemented by a secondary market business where users can buy and sell domains, and GoDaddy takes a part of the transaction. GoDaddy is by far the leader in domains with around 20 million customers and on a .com basis they have as many domains registered on GoDaddy as the next 10 competitors combined. The Hosting and Presence segment accounts for about 35% of the company’s revenue and consists of two companies, one that hosts servers for clients and the other that is a website builder. This business has been completely rebuilt in recent years and generates approximately $ 400 million in annual recurring revenue from its subscription products and has grown 12.3% per year with 17% growth in the last quarter. . The commercial applications segment represents 20% of GoDaddy’s revenue. This company is made up of local applications such as security, email marketing and other productivity tools for small businesses and a Microsoft 365 reseller. Business application segments are growing 22.5% per year. year and continue to have opportunities to gain market share.
Market value: $ 12.7 billion ($ 76.82 per share)
Activist: Value to starboard
Percentage of ownership: 6.5%
Average cost: $ 70.64
Activist commentary: Starboard is a very successful activist investor and has extensive experience helping companies focus on operational efficiency and improving margins. The firm also has solid experience in the information technology sector. In 45 previous engagements, it has a return of 42.25% against 17.69% for the S&P 500 over the same period.
What is happening?
In the wings:
As we often see with Starboard’s investments, there are several different paths here to winning, and in this situation it’s all about finding the right balance between growth and profitability. In recent years, the company has invested for growth, but the market is not convinced that this strategy is working. If the investment pays off and GoDaddy can prove to be a growth company with credible and sustainable growth in the years to come, the multiple and the share price should be re-evaluated, creating material value for them. shareholders.
If sustainable growth is not there, the business can focus on the second opportunity which is margin improvement. As they spend money to invest for growth, they have EBITDA margins in their mid-teens while their peers are above 30. With their scale and product line, they could realize margins. higher than their peers.
There is also an opportunity for capital allocation. In the past 6 to 7 years, the company has made around 30 acquisitions. There is an opportunity to have more disciplined mergers and acquisitions and to return capital to shareholders. While share buybacks on their own are not a respectable long-term activist strategy, in conjunction with long-term value creation strategies, it is a good way to create additional shareholder value. by buying back shares before operational improvements take hold.
These three strategies are not mutually exclusive, nor black and white. The key is to have the right balance of growth and profitability, and this is something that requires constant attention as it is fluid and can change from year to year or quarter to quarter when a business is at this stage. of its life cycle. There is a rule of 40 for software companies: growth rate and margins must be equal to or greater than 40%. This rule is technically not applicable to a company like GoDaddy, but at the very least, it is analogous. GoDaddy should strive for growth and margins above 40%.
Starboard has extensive experience in helping companies optimize their growth and margins at the board level. The board does not currently have a shareholder representative on the board. However, he still has a director of KKR and Silver Lake from the time the two funds took the company private in 2011 and again public in 2015, even though neither of the funds still own a stock in the company. GoDaddy could benefit greatly from a true shareholder director, especially with a public market perspective like that of Starboard. The window for Starboard to appoint directors is between February 2 and March 4, 2022. Starboard has one month to work with the company on an agreement to add directors and if an agreement is not reached by then, we expect Starboard to appoint directors.
Ken Squire is the founder and chairman of 13D Monitor, an institutional research service on shareholder activism, and the founder and portfolio manager of 13D Activist Fund, a mutual fund that invests in a portfolio of 13D activist investments. . GoDaddy is owned by the fund.
