Why Investors Should Ignore Predictions – Lowell Sun





It is better to remain silent and pass for a fool, than to open your mouth and dispel any doubt. – Mark Twain It’s the start of a new year and all the so-called stock market experts in the financial media are releasing their forecasts for the coming year. Anyone who has read this column for the past 20 years knows that I am of no use to investment gurus, prophets, and financial media talking heads who get into the game of prediction. Market forecasts and forecasts are nothing more than a marketing gimmick designed to attract new viewers, listeners or customers. Contrary to what investors may think, the # 1 goal of financial media is to attract viewers, not help viewers achieve their financial goals. The financial media are making these ridiculous predictions not because they know what the market is going to do. They do it because they know that’s what investors want to hear. The financial media know investors hate uncertainty, and predictions convey a false sense of certainty. In the following hypothetical example, your employer requires all employees in the company’s 401 (k) plan to attend at least one of the two proposed investment presentations. One presentation is The Stock Markets Outlook For 2022 and the other presentation is The Importance Of Asset Allocation. Which presentation would you choose? In my 25 years as an investment advisor, the question that has been asked of me more than any other is: what is the market going to do? And every year my answer is always the same: I don’t know. I have opinions in the marketplace, but I would never invest our clients’ retirement savings based on those opinions. A successful investment should be based on proven investment techniques, such as asset allocation and diversification, rather than intuition and guesswork. An investment philosophy based on hunches and guesswork is a recipe for financial disaster, not financial security. When it comes to investing, there is a big difference between good, solid information and information that sounds good. The real question investors should be asking themselves is: since no one can predict what the market is going to do, how should I manage my portfolio? Martin Krikorian is President of Capital Wealth Management, a registered investment adviser providing fee-only investment management services located at 9 Billerica Road, Chelmsford. To schedule a free, no-obligation consultation and portfolio analysis, call 978-244-9254 or email [email protected]

