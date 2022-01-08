TEDPIX loses 751 points on Saturday





TEHRAN – TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 751 points to 1.362 million on Saturday. More than 5.993 billion securities worth 27,341 billion rials (about $ 92 million) were traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, IRNA reported. The first market index increased by 1,570 points and the second market index lost 8,111 points. TSE had lost 34,000 points (2.4%) to 1.363 million in the last Iranian calendar week (ended Friday). The government has implemented several new changes to the national finance bill for the next Iranian calendar year (starts March 21, 2022) which experts and analysts say will ensure stability and growth in the stock markets in the years to come. , reported IRNA. The reduction of taxes on production units active in the stock market, the strengthening of the Capital Market Development and Stabilization Fund, the elimination of subsidized foreign exchange allocations and the stabilization of participation in mines are some of the measures envisaged in the finance bill to support the capital market. The allocation of a 20 percent tax to legal persons is envisaged in next year’s budget bill, which is lower than in previous years. The reduction in taxes imposed on production units will make them more profitable and therefore their stock market performance will improve. In addition, direct taxes collected from production units should be injected into the Capital Market Development and Stabilization Fund to be used to improve and develop the market. Based on next year’s budget bill, no subsidized foreign currency will be allocated to special entities to import certain goods. Experts and analysts believe that this move will have a very positive impact on the stock market as it will prevent unrealistic rents and prices. The national finance bill also indicates that the government will be less dependent on the stock market to compensate for deficits and finance various development projects, which is another positive aspect of the mentioned bill since the stock market will be less affected by the political and will follow a normal trend created by supply and demand. EF /

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/468860/TEDPIX-loses-751-points-on-Saturday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos