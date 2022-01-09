Stock market forecast for next week: plunge towards great support





Technical Forecasts Indices: Neutral S&P 500 hits record highs, seeking to support trend

The Dow Jones holds the best of the three major indices

Nasdaq 100 seeks to test bull market channel S&P 500 technical forecasts the S&P 500 Weakens from record highs, and on this trend October 2020 support is focused. It held up well last month, we’ll see if it still can. For now, trend and support the benefit of the doubt. From a tactical standpoint, a reversal of support could pave the way for long returns to a new record. If, however, we find that support fails to trigger the buy, then a failure could drag the market on its heels into a larger, possibly worse, correction pattern. Daily characterization of the S&P 500t S&P 500 chart by Tradingview Dow Jones Technical Forecasts the Dow jones is doing better than the S&P and the Nasdaq, so it bodes well for the top as long as it can stay that way. Keep an eye out for how the larger SPX is handling support, assuming it scores in the days ahead. The continued relative strength could make the Dow a more attractive buyer if the renewed strength in the stock market is soon to become a theme again. Dow Jones Daily Chart Dow Jones Chart by Tradingview Nasdaq 100 technical forecast the Nasdaq 100 is quite late and is of concern for the entire market given its status as a general leader. But it could be a rotation of new higher beta school names to old school names that turns the tide. NDX here is testing horizontal support around the 15550/650 area. More importantly, however, we need to watch the lower channel line from September 2020. It will be important to maintain the ascending channel structure if we are to see this recent bout of weakness turn out to be nothing more than a correction. A break in the channel could pave the way for a larger trend reversal. Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart Nasdaq 100 Chart by Tradingview Resources for Forex Traders Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; tracking indicator trader sentiment, quarterly business forecast, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trade guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex. — Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

