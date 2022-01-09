What Do the New COVID-19 Strains Mean for My Business?

Businesses once again face new challenges with the arrival of the COVID-19 strain of concern, Omicron. Although many countries are still confused about what this means and how to react to the situation, one thing is clear: the work from the home model will continue. It’s important to stay on top of the latest COVID-19 updates, as the situation is developing quickly, and workplace guidelines and regulations are constantly changing.

Based on the information we have so far, the Omicron variant is present in a large number of countries all over the world. The characteristics and severity of the strain are still unknown, experts are concerned that it may be highly infectious and resistant to existing vaccines, and this has implications for businesses as well as society in general.

Although much is still unknown, here is what the new strain may mean for your business.

Hold Off on Back Return-to-Office Plans

Some businesses will not be worried about this, especially in the soft-tech industries that can afford to work from home through high-speed connections and high-end workstations. However, many businesses are once again forced to take a hit right when everything seemed to be returning to some sort of normality. However, it will all depend on how the situation unfolds and the degree of threat that emerges from this new strain.

We have already seen how Delta Variant horrified the world but did not live up to the fears of many. Hopefully, the Omicron will turn out to be nothing more than a terrible short-term fear. Having said that, the Delta Variant had a significant impact with many tech giants holding back on their plans of returning to the office.

Live with Restrictions

It’s best to prepare for new and increased restrictions, and decide how you will live with them. If you run a business that hosts guests, such as a restaurant or fast-food outlet, social distancing is still compulsory. The UK government has already made masks compulsory for everyone in banks, shops, offices, salons, and public transport, with some exceptions, and more restrictions may be to come in the near future.

Booster Shots

Vaccination roll-outs had us a bit more relaxed for a few months, and the Omicron Variant has triggered another round where many countries are now asking the public to get ready for booster shots. This means that you will not only have to check the vaccination status of your visitors and employees but also might have to check if they have received the additional shot.

Frequent Testing

Vaccination now seems a temporary relief since even full vaccination does not guarantee protection against COVID-19, especially the new strains. In this context, it looks like businesses will have to be more vigilant about regular employee testing. Vaccination does not provide 100% protection from COVID-19, so testing remains critically important.

Testing shouldn’t be too much of a hassle, as you probably already have systems in place from earlier phases of the pandemic. It’s just important not to become complacent, and continue to stay on top of things. The only way to run your business successfully is to take all the guidelines seriously and strictly follow the rules.