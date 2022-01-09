Business
What Do the New COVID-19 Strains Mean for My Business?
Businesses once again face new challenges with the arrival of the COVID-19 strain of concern, Omicron. Although many countries are still confused about what this means and how to react to the situation, one thing is clear: the work from the home model will continue. It’s important to stay on top of the latest COVID-19 updates, as the situation is developing quickly, and workplace guidelines and regulations are constantly changing.
Based on the information we have so far, the Omicron variant is present in a large number of countries all over the world. The characteristics and severity of the strain are still unknown, experts are concerned that it may be highly infectious and resistant to existing vaccines, and this has implications for businesses as well as society in general.
Although much is still unknown, here is what the new strain may mean for your business.
Hold Off on Back Return-to-Office Plans
Some businesses will not be worried about this, especially in the soft-tech industries that can afford to work from home through high-speed connections and high-end workstations. However, many businesses are once again forced to take a hit right when everything seemed to be returning to some sort of normality. However, it will all depend on how the situation unfolds and the degree of threat that emerges from this new strain.
We have already seen how Delta Variant horrified the world but did not live up to the fears of many. Hopefully, the Omicron will turn out to be nothing more than a terrible short-term fear. Having said that, the Delta Variant had a significant impact with many tech giants holding back on their plans of returning to the office.
Live with Restrictions
It’s best to prepare for new and increased restrictions, and decide how you will live with them. If you run a business that hosts guests, such as a restaurant or fast-food outlet, social distancing is still compulsory. The UK government has already made masks compulsory for everyone in banks, shops, offices, salons, and public transport, with some exceptions, and more restrictions may be to come in the near future.
Booster Shots
Vaccination roll-outs had us a bit more relaxed for a few months, and the Omicron Variant has triggered another round where many countries are now asking the public to get ready for booster shots. This means that you will not only have to check the vaccination status of your visitors and employees but also might have to check if they have received the additional shot.
Frequent Testing
Vaccination now seems a temporary relief since even full vaccination does not guarantee protection against COVID-19, especially the new strains. In this context, it looks like businesses will have to be more vigilant about regular employee testing. Vaccination does not provide 100% protection from COVID-19, so testing remains critically important.
Testing shouldn’t be too much of a hassle, as you probably already have systems in place from earlier phases of the pandemic. It’s just important not to become complacent, and continue to stay on top of things. The only way to run your business successfully is to take all the guidelines seriously and strictly follow the rules.
Additional Health & Safety Policies
New health and safety policies can not only add to the cost of running your business but also contribute to stress, especially if your business has still not recovered from the previous lockdowns. But regulations apply to all businesses across the board.
You may have to implement new health and safety rules, as well as increase the frequency of deep cleaning. Consult with professional cleaners like phs.co.uk to step up your cleaning routine and ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene.
Prepare for Another Complete Lockdown
We are all concerned that the existing vaccines will not be able to fight Omicron, as well as being more infectious than any other strain. These factors combined could see infections going through the roof, especially in the context of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. If this happens and hospitals come under strain, another complete lockdown is far from out of the question.
Although this is not a certainty, it’s a good idea to start preparing for the prospect of complete lockdown. Think about how your business performed in previous lockdowns and what you can improve. Avoid making the same mistakes, keep learning from the successful businesses during the pandemic and make a list of decisions that went against your business.
The best part is that the new strain did not show up too late. Had everything returned to normal, it would have been more shocking to handle yet another strain. Many restrictions are still in place so the additional restrictions will not hurt us too much. Let’s just hope that this whole situation improves as quickly as possible. COVID-19 might not vanish for good but hopefully, booster shots and other measures will help us to get things under control.
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]