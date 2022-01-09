Mattress Firm Group Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Initial Public Offering of Its Common Shares | Texas News





HOUSTON, January 7, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Mattress Firm Group Inc. (“Mattress Firm”) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. Common shares to be sold under the offer will be sold by existing shareholders of Mattress Firm. The number of shares to be offered and the price range of the offer have not yet been determined. Mattress Firm intends to apply to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange, subject to formal issuance notice, under the symbol “MFRM”. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays and Jefferies are acting as the principal book managers for the proposed offering. UBS Investment Bank, Guggenheim Securities, Piper sandler and Truist Securities are acting as book managers for the proposed offering. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities cannot be sold and offers to buy cannot be accepted before the entry into force of the registration statement. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. before registration. or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offer, solicitation or offer to buy, or sale of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The proposed offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. Once available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department at 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by phone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at [email protected]; Barclays Capital Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions at 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by phone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email at [email protected]; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mattress-firm-group-inc-files-registration-statement-on-form-s-1-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-of-its- common-stock-301456603.html SOURCE Firm Mattress

