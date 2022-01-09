Celebrities push cryptocurrency, but fans bear all the risk Quartz

Matt Damon walks down a white hallway talking about what makes someone brave. The climbers of Mount Everest are courageous. The Wright brothers were brave. Astronauts too. These adventurers and entrepreneurs are courageous because they seize the moment and commit.

Fortune, the actor said with a nod, favors the brave.

Damon sells the services of Crypto.com, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange that recently spent $ 700 million dollars to smack his name on the Los Angeles Lakers arena. He’s not the only celebrity peddling Bitcoin. Tom Brady is a spokesperson for the FTX crypto exchange, TikTok star Charli DAmelio advertises the Gemini exchange, and Kim Kardashian pushed the lesser-known coin EthereumMax to its 276 million Instagram followers in May. .

These crypto ads are everywhere. Facebook recently reversed its long-standing ban on crypto ads. Crypto.com and FTX are both running during the super bowl aired this year (the 30-second ads cost $ 6.5 million this year, according to the Wall Street Journal.) Damons’ TV commercial, which ran for months and cost around $ 38 million, gets something right: You have to be brave to invest in crypto, because it is one of the most volatile and unregulated assets available to average investors.

Is crypto a smart investment?

The Crypto.com ad tells viewers to be brave. And while bravery involves investing in assets with little or no transparency, crypto investments are indeed a profile of courage. Generally, U.S. securities laws require companies to disclose critical information about stocks and other financial products, including who is responsible, financial results, and forecasts of what to expect. Investors have a legal remedy if they have been lied to or defrauded in any other way. None of these things apply to cryptography.

At the most, many crypto companies have white papers outlining their goal: Bitcoin is intended for use in peer-to-peer financial transactions, and Ethereum was designed to host decentralized software. But the coins associated with these blockchains cannot transfer fractional ownership in a business or else they become titles. (In 2018, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission repressed on initial coin offerings, or ICOs, after determining that they represent unregistered securities.)

Yet cryptocurrencies have become extremely popular investments for speculators and not just for retail investors. The crypto market has been inundated with institutional investors in recent years, especially hedge funds, pension funds, and endowments. Banks and venture capitalists are getting involved too.

Since the beginning of March 2020, the price of bitcoin has almost quadrupled to reach $ 43,118, while the price of ether has multiplied by 10. This is a return: $ 1,000 invested in bitcoin in March 2020, would be worth $ 5,000 today. A low-risk investment like the Fidelity 500 Index Fund, which tracks the S&P 500, only increased by $ 1,577 during this period.

The risks of crypto

[Crypto] is orders of magnitude riskier than anything in the stock market, said Eshwar Venugopal, professor of finance at the University of Central Florida, primarily because of the lack of financial transparency and legal accountability that come with regulated securities . He likened investing in crypto to being an angel investor in a early stage startup knowing your investment could go to zero. For crypto investors, the risk comes from lack of information, misinformation and speculation, he said.

The riskiest crypto products don’t have a whitepaper or a real business goal, Venugopal said. Even coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu became the 12th and 13th the most precious crypto by market cap (largely because of the tweet from another celebrity, CEO of Tesla Elon musk).

A tweet from Musk is important because the price of crypto assets is often unrelated to financial performance. One recent study from Yale and the University of Rochester found that crypto prices are primarily driven by two factors: trading dynamics and investor attention. Hype, in other words. The price of cryptocurrencies in the Bitcoin, Ether, and Ripple study did not correlate with movements in traditional asset classes like stocks, currencies, and commodities.

How to add crypto to your wallet

Should a Responsible Retail Investor Invest in Crypto? While network adoption and institutional investing can reduce investment risk, retail investors should still be very careful. Even financial planners struggle to advise clients on crypto investing and risk, but many recommend putting no more than 5% of its crypto investment portfolio.

Caitlin Cook, community manager for Onramp Invest, a software company that empowers financial planners to access crypto markets, said planners and investors need to understand how volatile the crypto market is. and establish an appropriate budget if they wish to invest.

If you see crypto down 30% in a day, can you handle this? Cook asks. Personally, I firmly believe that you shouldn’t invest more than you can afford to go to zero no matter how bullish you are about the space.