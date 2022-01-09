Allena Pharmaceuticals action: a double [Or More] Or Kaput in the next 90 days (ALNA)

mothballs / iStock via Getty Images

Online seminar

The Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) webinar at 8:00 a.m. EST on January 4, 2022 was quite impressive and lasted almost 90 minutes. Still, the market was not impressed. The share price per share [PPS] in the pre-market hit $ 1.28 PPS, to close at $ 0.5791, a decline of over 50%, on volume of nearly 36 million shares. The PowerPoint slides for the presentation are here. This is the archived webinar.

Risks

I cannot describe the risks associated with a purchase of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares any better than the management. Below is an excerpt from their corporate update available at 5:00 a.m. EST on January 4, 2022, immediately preceding their webinar or conference call at 8:00 a.m. EST:

Analysts

Allena Pharmaceuticals provides a list of analysts who follow the company on their website, as following:

I found 3 of the 4 analysts using my TD Ameritrade account. Price targets [PTs] remained at $ 4, $ 4, and $ 11 per share, even after the webinar, for an average PPS of around $ 6.33. Allena Pharmaceuticals has approximately 85 million shares outstanding and a market capitalization of $ 49 million. The stock graph is horrible [source is TD Ameritrade], as following:

Luckily, I like “horrible” graphics. Excessive reactions to the downside create an opportunity to nibble some stocks for high risk / high return safety.

Despite the significant drop in the PPS, one analyst, present at the webinar or conference call, maintains his PT at $ 11 per share:

The research question

Allena Pharmaceuticals is in trouble. They need a partnership, buyout, or financing within the next 90 days. The stock is trading at less than $ 0.58 PPS [less than 10% if analyst PTs] and the company has a market capitalization of less than $ 50 million. Four analysts were in attendance for the webinar or conference call, and all asked questions, but none changed their PTs for the stock PPS. I’m willing to “nibble” a few stocks at $ 0.58 a share, knowing that Allena Pharmaceuticals may fail to secure the partnership, buyout or funding they need to survive.

The good news, but the market doesn’t care

If you cannot survive in the short term, you cannot reap the benefits in the long term. Allena Pharmaceuticals appears to be good at science, but not so good at business. Below is an excerpt from the “fast lane” status they achieved about 50 days ago with respect to their chronic kidney disease. [CKD] processing:

A little balance in leadership skills would be nice

Biotech companies fascinate me. Either direction is [1] good at business and science [see this Seeking Alpha example for ITOS], [2] good at business, but not good at science [see the results of the BIIB Alzheimer’s drug, where the price of the FDA approved drug has been reduced from $56,000 to @28,200 per year for a drug that may not even work and causes brain swelling and bleeding in 41% of the cases], or, in this case, [3] Allena Pharmaceuticals, where scientists seem brilliant, but maybe a few cash and business budgeting classes would have been advised. (Sorry if that sounds a bit harsh.)

You cannot win the pennant with the top 9 first basemen in the league

The best way to avoid crisis management is to “run the target” and avoid the crisis in the first place. Watched Allena Pharmaceuticals webinars and presentations and the scientists are awesome! Fortunately, they have reached a point where executives have realized their limits. After all, drugs pipeline looks very good [see this dated Seeking Alpha article and the below snip from their website]:

Usually, by the time a biotech company has reached or passed phase 2, it senses some interest from the “big pharma” in a partnership or an infusion and milestone agreement. IMHO, they should be able to sell non-US or international rights [Canada, European Union and Japan] for at least $ 100 million, but that’s a guess on my part.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals is a lottery ticket. Trading below 10% of analysts’ price targets, I nibbled at a few stocks, anticipating a double and a deal in the next 90 days. It is very difficult for me to believe that the drug pipeline has little or no economic value at current levels of PPS and market capitalization. Yet, it is possible that no agreement will result from these “last minute” efforts, clearly described by management.