Almost 50% of the XRP traffic supply participated in the SOLO airdrop through the top 30 exchanges





Over 30 major centralized exchanges supporting this including Binance, Okex, Houbi, Bithumb, Upbit, Bybit, Bitpanda, Uphold TALLINN, Estonia, January 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Sologene the team reported great turnout and exchange support for the drop with almost 340,000 lines of trust established at the Sologenics gateway on the XRP ledger, and over 30 main centralized exchanges supporting this, including, Binance, Okex, Houbi, Bithumb, Upbit, Bybit, Bitpanda, Maintain and more. Snapshot was successfully completed at block number 68552402 at 20:01 UTC on December 24, 2021 according to the announced schedule. According to Official report , the total number of participations that successfully participated in the SOLO Airdrop were 22,439,948,543.12 XRP, and 80.512.388.19228289 SOLO. Considering that the total circulating supply of XRP is 45,577,198,013, the participating farms correspond to almost half of the circulating supply of XRP. While the demand for XRP sparked with the popularity of SOLO Airdrop, some high volume transactions were detected by Whale Parser, including the movement of 449.3 million XRP on December 19 in two separate transactions by the same entity. The drop ratio was calculated by dividing the 200M drop supply in half; half for XRP holders, one for SOLO holders, then dividing each amount by the total holdings that participated for each token. This formula gives a ratio of 0.004456338205 SOLO for each XRP credit, and 1.2420448858 SOLO by each SOLO Holding. Distribution will start on January 20, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. UTC with 200M SOLO unlocked and transferred by the system. Holders of XRP and SOLO on decentralized wallets will need to allow some time for deposits to appear. And for holders of centralized exchanges, distribution is expected to begin after January 20. With great exchange support on the SOLO Airdrop, the Sologenic team revealed that they are staying in touch with these Exchanges , and various new ones, for the listing of the SOLO token during the first quarter of 2022. The story continues About Sologenic

The Sologenic Development Foundation is an independent community of developers passionate about the success of the Sologenic ecosystem. It consists of developers who are actively working on various open source projects and use cases around SOLO. Contact

Favio Velarde

[email protected]

