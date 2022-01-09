Macro data and quarterly earnings to guide the equity market this week





A slew of macroeconomic data announcements lined up during the week as well as quarterly results from IT majors, including Infosys and TCS, are expected to dictate trends in the equity market, which has started 2022 on solid footing. analysts said. Meanwhile, market players would be closely monitoring various developments and news regarding the increase in Covid cases both on the global and national front, they added. IT majors like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech and Mindtree would announce their figures. In addition, the result of banking heavyweight HDFC Bank is also expected. On a macroeconomic level, participants will look at IIP, CPI Inflation and WPI data. Inflation also during the Amidst Everything, global clues and updates on the Covid situation would stay on participants’ radar, ”said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research, Religare Broking. Profits will now dictate the market trend and participants are hoping for an encouraging start from the IT heavyweights, he said. Although the markets are currently neglecting the increase in Covid cases, the extension of the strict restrictions imposed by several states could shake sentiment, Mishra added. Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said: “The market will remain busy managing the profits of the IT giants … On the macro side, the IIP and CPI numbers will also be announced on January 12 while that WPI will be announced on January 14. “ Also read: The world surpasses 20 new daily cases of Covid-19 lakh He further said that Covid cases were increasing sharply across the world, but the market is complacent about this as the hospitalization and death rate is very low. “The market will continue to monitor the development of the third wave.” Meena added that on the global front, rising crude oil prices could be of concern while inflation figures from China and retail sales figures from the United States will be other factors. important. Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities, said, “The Q3FY22 earnings season will start with large cap IT companies. On the macroeconomic front, investors will be watching the domestic inflation rate closely, as well as inflation. figures for the United States and China. Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1490.83 points or 2.55%. “This week will be influenced by the trends in initial earnings results with the IT sector leading the way. It is also a busy week in terms of the release of macro data points like inflation data for December and manufacturing production data. and industrial for November, “said Vinod Nair, research manager at Geojit Financial Services. Investors would also pay attention to movements of the rupee and foreign institutional investors (FII). Watch the latest DH videos here:

