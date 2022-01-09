The ten-year-old American took the plunge:

The article continues under the ad

During the first week of the year, the interest rate on US government debt with a ten-year maturity, often referred to as ten years, rose sharply. The ten-year-old approached 1.8% by the end of this week, the highest level since spring 2021. That’s a significant increase from last month, when the interest rate was 1.3%.

The ten-year-old is often referred to as the “world’s hottest interest rate” because it refers to many interest rates, but also other financial variables, around the world.

Interest rate and currency analyst Ingvild Borgen Gjerde at DNB Markets explains that the rate hike is partly related to expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will soon raise rates.

She expects the 10-year to continue to rise for the time to come, but the pace depends on the Fed’s aggressiveness with the rate hike.

She points out that if the Fed rate is adjusted gradually, the rise over the 10-year period will not be as sharp as it has been this week and the markets may not be significantly affected. However, if the key rate hike is too fast, it can have negative effects on the market.

– With the low interest rates we have had over the past two years, and with a lot of liquidity flowing due to monetary pressures from central banks, financial markets are becoming more sensitive to interest rates, important and announce a move in a short period of time is likely to cause a slowdown and volatility in the stock markets.

This week, rising interest rates helped pull the Nasdaq tech stock market down, which is down more than 4% for the week. An increase in long-term interest rates is often negative for so-called growth companies, that is, companies whose price is based on future earnings. Thus, the Nasdaq often fluctuates based on interest rates, as many technology companies are seen as growth companies.

big move

Earlier this week The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting have been released.

After reiterating that inflation was temporary for several months, it emerged that many members were expressing concern over high inflation. The report contained strong signals that the Fed may tighten monetary policy sooner than expected, in order to keep pace with rising inflation. It was discussed that the central bank may have to raise interest rates earlier and faster than previously stated.

Gjerde believes that the rate hike in recent days may be due to indications from the Federal Reserve that the key rate could be raised faster than expected.

– Gerdy says the main reason for the 10-year US increase in recent days is that investors have revised their expectations of how much the Fed will raise its key interest rate.

Additionally, members discussed opportunities to start shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet after the first rate hike. The central bank’s balance sheet rose sharply as a result of the Federal Reserve buying securities throughout the Corona pandemic.

DN Participation School: He's the sexiest ten-year-old boy in the world Financial writer Terje Erikstad explains why he is followed closely in the financial markets.



04/30/21 – 2:14 AM



Gerdi notes that the increase in the age of 10 in recent days has been significant.

The movement, 0.2 percentage point over three days, is significant compared to normal. Perhaps this is due to some technical factors as we are entering a new year, explains Gerdi.

The interest rate differential has decreased

And despite the increase to 10, the gap between her and the two-year-old has grown since last fall. Two years is the interest rate on US government debt with a two-year maturity, and is considered a “short-term interest rate.”

Chief strategist Erica Bloomgren at SEB.

Following…

Erica Blomgren Dalst, chief strategist at SEB, believes the reason for the lower spread is rising expectations that the central bank will hike the key rate.

Market-based inflation expectations are not alarming, while rate hike expectations have risen sharply, she said.

Dalts explains that policy rate expectations affect short-term interest rates more than long-term.

In other words, the market expects the Fed to eventually curb inflation by raising interest rates significantly over the next two to three years. As a result, long-term interest rates haven’t risen as much as short-term interest rates and the yield curve has flattened, says Daltso.

On the other hand, if the difference between a ten-year-old and a two-year-old is negative, which means that the long-term interest rates are lower than the short-term interest rates, then the yield curve d interest will reverse. The inverted yield curve has always been a warning of an economic slowdown. Over the past 50 years, the yield curve has inverted before each recession.

Daltzo says this is not currently the case.

Historically, an inverted yield curve signaled a recession, but we haven’t hit it yet, she says.

A recession means a severe economic contraction and is defined as a contraction of the economy for at least two consecutive quarters.

Negative for the stock market

Portfolio manager Marianne S. Lind at Odin said the ten-year stock will continue to rise in the future.

Senior Portfolio Manager Marianne Stoltenberg Lind at Odin.

Following…

Since the level of interest rates is still very low in a historical context, the risk is on the rise, says Lind.

Lind explains that higher long-term interest rates are negative for the stock markets, and especially for some companies.

Higher interest rates are in themselves negative for the stock market – they contribute to higher borrowing rates and lower prices, especially for companies that have a lot of cash flow in the market. future, says Lind.

Lind advises investors to invest in companies that generate profits when long-term interest rates rise.

Looking at market prices, it makes sense to focus on high-quality companies with strong business models, which may fare well with higher interest rates or falling markets. fellows, she said.

Affects interest rates in Norway

The evolution of the 10-year period in the United States also affects long-term interest rates here in Norway.

Norwegian short-term interest rates, which determine variable mortgage rates, are primarily determined by the Bank of Norway policy rate. But long-term interest rates, which set fixed interest rates, are also influenced by developments in the United States.

Gjerde from DNB explains that long-term interest rates in the United States are more important to long-term interest rates in Norway than what is expected of a policy rate here at home.

Norwegian long-term interest rates closely follow similar interest rates in the United States. In fact, long-term interest rates in the United States are more important to long-term interest rates in Norway than, say, the Norges Bank’s key interest rate forecast, Gerdi says.

Over the past month, the Norwegian government interest rate with a ten-year maturity has also increased significantly. On Friday it was 1.79%.