This week’s earnings reports will help investors prepare for their 2022 playbooks





The earnings season kicks off this week, the next test for a stock market rocked by the prospect of faster interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The market fell on Wednesday on news that the Fed could raise short-term interest rates as early as March, and continued its cut throughout the week. The S&P 500, which climbed 27% in 2021, fell 1.9% in the first week of the new year. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite recorded its worst week since February. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bill hit 1.769%, its highest since January 2020.

Low interest rates make investors more willing to pay rich valuations for stocks, and stock valuations rose in 2020 after the Fed cut its benchmark rate to near zero. In 2021, price / earnings multiples remained above the long-term norm, but started to decline. Now that the rate hike is in play, potentially causing multiples to fall further, investors are rethinking their game plans. This means that profit growth will be essential for the market to continue to climb. With the multiples situation today, you need constant growth to sustain the recovery, said Mike Stritch, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management. Even if interest rates weren’t going up, I think we were sort of at the top of what people would pay for a dollar in earnings. Investors will get their first look at the state of corporate earnings when many financial firms report later this week. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. report Friday and can serve as barometers for the health of the economy as a whole. Delta Airlines Inc., which reports Thursday, could help investors analyze how airlines are handling a wave of Covid-19. Next week, companies including freight giant JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., consumer products company Procter & Gamble Co. and oil services company Baker Hughes Co. are supposed to report. Analysts estimate profits of S&P 500 companies rose 22% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, according to FactSet. That would be an above-average growth rate but well below that of recent quarters, when the results were compared to the reduced profits at the start of the pandemic. In the second quarter of 2021, for example, earnings on the S&P 500 rose 91%. The return to earth is expected to continue into the New Year. S&P 500 company profits are expected to grow 9.4% in 2022, a slower pace than the 45% profit growth estimated for 2021. In 2019, the last full year before Covid-19 begins to affect the US economy, profits edged down about 0.1% on the year. Investors looking at company results in the coming weeks will not only be looking at the bottom line, but also how companies have done it. As managers face rising costs for everything from raw materials to labor to shipping, many have managed to pass the expense on by raising their own prices. The S&P 500 net profit margin reached 13.1% in the second quarter of 2021, the highest level in data dating back to 2008, according to FactSet. It slipped to 12.9% in the third quarter and is expected to drop to 11.9% in the fourth. The way executives talk about the coming months could have the biggest effect on the markets. Investors will want to know how the spread of the Omicron variant might continue to affect business. And they’ll be eager to hear how companies plan to handle wage increases and higher transportation costs, among other expenses. I think from a directional perspective it could be quite tricky for companies here in 2022, said Jimmy Chang, chief investment officer at Rockefeller Global Family Office. All of these input costs have increased significantly compared to the same period last year. The stakes are particularly high for growth stocks, which trade at high multiples because they promise increased future earnings. Rising yields can hurt expensive stocks, especially because higher yields put pressure on the value of companies’ future cash flows. Higher yields also give investors more options as to where to park their money for profit, making them less willing to take a risk in stocks. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS What are your stock market prospects in 2022? Join the conversation below. Many growth stocks are found in the tech sector, which is expected to post earnings growth below that of the stock index as a whole in the fourth quarter. The tech sector traded last week at 27.1 times its projected earnings over the next 12 months, above the S&P 500 multiple of 20.7 times. The energy group, by comparison, was trading at 11.9 times its projected profit and the financial group was trading at 15.2 times. In the past few weeks of trading, the tech sector has fallen 4.7%, while energy is up 11% and financials is up 5.4%. Especially given the valuations of certain technologies, there’s not much room for error here, said Linda Bakhshian, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes who focuses on value-style stocks. So we really need these margins and their feedback to support continued performance through 2022. The Federal Reserve has said it will accelerate the gradual reduction in its bond buying program, the biggest move the central bank has taken to reverse its pandemic-era stimulus measures. Here’s how tapering works and why it puts the markets on high alert. Photographic illustration: Adèle Morgan / WSJ

