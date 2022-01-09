Bitcoin (BTC) Avoids Mirroring 2018’s 7-Day Loss Streak And Under $ 40,000





Back at the end of July 2018, Bitcoin (BTC) saw red for 7 consecutive days. The 7 day liquidation continued until 4e August 2018, before a modest one-day gain briefly interrupted the correction. Bitcoin (BTC) has not seen a 7-day losing streak since. The 7-day pullback in 2018 saw Bitcoin (BTC) drop 17%, from peak to trough. Further losses that followed eventually saw Bitcoin (BTC) flatten to $ 3,200 in December 2018 before finding support. This correction, from start to finish, saw Bitcoin (BTC) drop 61% ahead of The Breakout. It was a breakout, which resulted in Bitcoin (BTC) reaching levels of $ 64,800 in April 2021. After spitting up 61%, the prolonged rally produced a return of 1,916%, from bottom to top. It should be noted that Bitcoin (BTC) fell for 6 consecutive months before the breakout started. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently facing the prospect of a 3-month consecutive losing streak, which could be compared to the pullback from April to June 2021. Bitcoin (BTC) 2022 Since the reversal of 2018, driven largely by a marked upturn in chatter and regulatory activity, the crypto market has moved on. We have seen greater adoption and, more importantly, there is an acceptance that cryptocurrencies are here to stay. Discussions about bubbles and comparisons with Dutch tulips have become rare. However, there appears to be a common theme between the 2018 pullback and the current correction. At the turn of the year, we saw a marked upturn in chatter and regulator activity. Unlikely in 2018, however, the market is also grappling with COVID-19, inflation, and a hawkish EDF seeking to curb inflationary pressures it once viewed as transitory. The days of free money may be coming to an end, but by historical standards it will take a long time for the Fed to bring cash rates back to normal levels. Right now, the fed funds rate is just 0.08%. Looking at the FOMC economic projections From the December 2021 meeting, the median forecast for the EDF fund rate is 0.9% for 2022 and 1.6% for 2023. The bigger question is therefore whether these are the prospects for a future. 0.9% EDF fund rate hurting the market or regulators chatter Economic projections put the longer-term rate at 2.5%. The story continues Bitcoin Price Action (BTC) On Saturday, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.34% to end the day at $ 41,687. Once again, Bitcoin (BTC) has found support at $ 40,500 to avoid a first visit to levels below $ 40,000 since September 2021. More importantly, Bitcoin (BTC) also avoided matching the 7-day consecutive losing streak in 2018. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 13.5% in the 6 days leading up to the Friday close. While this could be a big correction in global stock markets, Bitcoin (BTC) investors have faced worse. On March 12, 2020, Bitcoin (BTC) fell 39%. With support hitting the $ 40,500 levels, a return to $ 45,000 should change sentiment. The key in the short term, however, is to avoid levels below $ 40,000. Such a result could see investors starting to draw comparisons to the 2018 liquidation. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) was down 0.25% at $ 41,583. This item was originally posted on FX Empire More from FXEMPIRE:

