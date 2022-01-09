Business
Alfalah to list exchange-traded fund on PSX on 17th – Journal
KARACHI: Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd to list its first exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the stock exchange on January 17, company CEO Nabeel Malik said addressing Dawn the Saturday.
Traded on an exchange like a common stock, ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to a basket of companies while combining the high returns of direct investment in stocks with the diversified base offered by mutual funds.
The ETF will track the Alfalah Consumer Index, which is a benchmark index made up of 20 stocks from seven sectors that happen to be the direct beneficiaries of growing consumer demand in the country.
This will be the sixth ETF to be traded on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). The most recent, JS Momentum Factor ETF, started trading on the PSX on January 7th.
CEO hopes Sharia-compliant product will attract all kinds of investors
Almost all of the ETFs launched so far have focused on index heavyweights. However, each of our economic growth spurts has been driven by consumer demand. Our age dynamic is very favorable, said Mr. Malik. A few particular sectors of the economy experience substantial growth whenever the country’s GDP growth exceeds four percent, he added.
Consumer-focused sectors represented in the next ETF are Cement (four companies), Engineering (four companies), Textile Composites (four companies), Automotive assembly (two companies), Food and Personal Care personnel (two companies), oil and gas marketing. (two companies) and pharmaceutical (two companies).
The index will be rebalanced every six months to include the top companies with the highest free float market capitalization in each of the seven sectors. In addition, it will include stocks with an average daily one-year trading volume of 100,000 or more shares.
Investors will be able to buy and sell the basket of 20 companies in a batch of 500 units with a par value of Rs10 each.
Does the focus on consumer stocks mean investors will lose the index heavyweights of banking production and energy exploration companies, which have dominated the most investable space on the PSX since forever? ?
With the exception of banks, the heavyweights in the index don’t really have such a big impact on consumer-driven demand in the economy, Malik said.
Banks have a high market capitalization, which would have resulted in high weightings in the index. Second, we wanted a Sharia-compliant product to attract all kinds of investors, he added.
Previously listed ETFs have received poor response from investors in terms of average daily volumes traded, a phenomenon Mr Malik attributes to a lack of awareness of the benefits of ETFs.
He said his company is actively working on another ETF whose underlying assets will primarily be Treasury bills and Pakistani investment bonds.
This will allow equity investors to divert their investments to fixed income securities as soon as they decide to reduce their exposure to the equity market for whatever reason. There is a lot more cash available in this segment, he added.
Current regulations allow the Total Expense Ratio (TER) to measure all costs associated with managing and operating a fund up to 2.5 pc. ETFs listed on the PSX have TERs of 2pc on average, which Malik acknowledged is above the global standard of 1pc or less.
TERs will automatically decrease once the size of ETFs increases. Remember that billions of dollars are invested in ETFs around the world while the size of all local ETFs can reach Rs 300million, he said.
Posted in Dawn, January 9, 2022
Sources
2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1668427
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]