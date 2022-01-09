Stock market in 2021: from Big Tech and crypto-currencies to acquisitions | stock Exchange

TFinancial markets are a wall of concern until 2021, as investors push up asset prices in the face of persistent high inflation, a global supply chain crisis and one of the most enthusiastic speculative booms in the world. decades. Overcome.

Stocks returned to all-time highs as funds were invested in stocks, transactions skyrocketed and investment gamification reached new highs. Here are some of the greatest roller coaster moments of the year.

Memestock chaos

The GameStop share price rose 1,700% in one month, but fell after the Robinhood app slammed trading. Photo: John Minchillo / AP

This year’s drama started on Wall Street. On Wall Street, a group of retailers have teamed up via an online forum to try out one of the biggest cutbacks in market history.

Organized through Reddit’s Wall Street Bets group, it bought a stock that no longer had hedge funds (sold the borrowed stock and plans to buy it back cheaper in the future).

In the frenzy that hit Wall Street, the WSB military used two weapons to reduce coverage. I hate predatory speculators.

The phenomenon started with GameStop, an American video game retailer, and was temporary as stock prices rose 1,700% in one month and hedge funds lost huge losses trying to buy back their borrowed stocks. . The market has been shaken.

But the pressure was dramatic and controversial, with a flat tire after the Robin Hood trading app slashed stock purchases. He condemned the request of the clearing house. r / wallstreetbets has claimed fault, but proceedings alleging conspiracy with market maker Citadel Securities were dismissed last month.

Saga brings a new vocabulary to the market, traders who “have a diamond” refuse to close their positions, and other traders “yolo” (you) when they embark on a risky but potentially lucrative transaction. Will only live once).

This GameStop enthusiasm has been repeated across the AMC movie group, the Bed Bath & Beyond store chain, and the Avis car rental group, and has grown several times a year.

These rallies ended in tears for some retailers, The person left behind With a bag Because those memes stocks have plummeted. However, despite the drop in late December, GameStop is up 700% this year and AMC is up about 1,200%.

Spacs Race

Bird, an electric scooter rental company, was one of the companies exposed through the New York Stock Exchange’s Spac. Photo: Spencer Pratt / Getty Images

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (Spac), which were formed to acquire other unknown companies, also experienced rapid growth at the start of the year before being puzzled by poor performance. By December The funds that follow Spacs have fallen by more than 20% per year, the S & P500 rose by more than a quarter.

This speculative fever has been fueled by large sums of money in the system, thanks to record interest rates and a pandemic stimulus package.

Bill Blaine, strategist at Shard Capital, said:

“Financial distortion”

The Federal Reserve continued to buy $ 120 billion in bonds each month. Photo: J Scott Applewhite / AP

The central bank continued its ultra-accommodative monetary policy until 2021, repeatedly calming the market, saying the price hike was temporary. The U.S. Federal Reserve continued to buy $ 120 billion ($ 89 billion) in bonds each month, but inflation hit its highest level in decades and finally started cutting its program in November. ..

Brain argues that this “financial distortion” has distorted the way people think about the free market of capitalism. “Skewed financial asset prices promote the misdirection of capital within the economy from the stagnation of the normal ‘business cycle’ by allowing obsolete zombie companies to survive, restricting and distorting business development. To produce all kinds of unexpected results. “

Or, as the Wall Street Bets crowd put it, “Money printers will be brrr.”

Cryptomania

These massive distortions were most pronounced in the crypto market, where prices fell later this year after new entrants such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solano totaled $ 3 trillion over the summer.

Cryptocurrencies have taken important steps – El Salvador became the first country to create a Bitcoin fiat currency with a launch hurt by technical glitches – but against Bitcoin mining. There have also been shocking crashes, including a crackdown on China. After hitting a record high of around $ 69,000, Bitcoin will grow 64% per year, ending the year below $ 50,000.

Supply chain shock

Problems in the global supply chain were exacerbated when an Evergiven container ship blocked the Suez Canal in March. Photo: Suez Canal Authority / EPA

Supply chain issues have dominated the global economy and have had a major impact on raw material inventories. After the container ship Evergiven was pushed into the Suez Canal in March, severe disruptions to the trade network and factory production were exacerbated.

Iron ore and copper did fluctuate, but the price of lumber really stood out. They jumped in the first half of 2021 and jumped 400% in May to a peak of $ 1,700 per 1,000 board feet due to supply shortages. However, prices fell when the construction company put the construction project on hold. Agricultural inflation has also hit people in their pockets. Global food prices hit 10-year highs, corn and wheat rose 20%, and arabica coffee bean prices rose 80%.

If investors knew on January 1 that US inflation would hit a 39-year high of 6.8% in November, they would have been allowed to invest in gold. However, the traditional inflation hedge was the worst year since 2015, losing around 4% and lagging behind many other assets.

Inflation also affects fixed income assets, Global bond market on track for worst year since 1999..

Overall, the UK FTSE 100 was a strong year, up around 14%. Wall Street has shown strong growth. The Nasdaq Composite rose 21% and the larger S&P 500 index jumped 28% annually, hitting a record high of 70.

Technological actions

Video conferencing operator Zoom fell 45% during the year. Photo: Max Rastello / Alamy

Big Tech is stronger than ever, with Apple, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla accounting for over a third of the S&P 500’s revenue this year.

However, smaller, less profitable tech stocks fell as pandemic sales growth slowed and the U.S. Federal Reserve moved towards a rate hike next year, making it less attractive as a growth action.

The index of unprofitable US technology stocks created by Goldman Sachs fell in November. At the end of the year, the bull market for IPOs in the tech sector was bearish. Most U.S. tech will get at least a 20% reduction from the highest point..

Video conferencing operator Zoom fell 45% over the year, while Peloton was drawn into the hated cameos of Sex and the City, approaching pre-pandemic lows of 75%.

“In extreme cases, stocks that would not have been misguided in the 2000/2001 tech bubble are on average 60% lower than at the start of the year,” said David Miller, chief investment officer at Quilter Cheviot . To do.

“Chinese tech companies are shrinking in similar proportions, but for different reasons. The growth-to-value spin that is always sprinting by a rigged pony quarterback seems like it may have happened already. Looks like. “

Chinese crisis

Shares of Chinese ridesharing services fell following a government crackdown on tech companies. Photo: Tingshu Wang / Reuters

Beijing scared the market and threatened that the indebted real estate group Evergrande would cause a brutal collapse and shock the Chinese economy.

Over the summer, President Xi Jinping began cracking down on tech companies, plunging the shares of overseas-listed companies such as Didi, a ridesharing service. Educational regulations and strict controls on children playing video games have also rocked some stocks.

Acquisition frenzy

Includes the biggest deal of the year Merger of WarnerMedia and its rival Discovery.

It was a banner year for global M&A activity, and capital accumulation and a very high reputation led to a flurry of transactions. According to data from Dealogic, the value of mergers and acquisitions topped $ 5,000 billion for the first time in the world, surpassing the record of $ 4.42 trillion set in 2007 before the financial crisis.

But seasoned investor Charlie Munger cautioned this month. “I think those days are even crazier than the dot-com era,” Manger, 97, told a conference that the markets are heavily overvalued in some places.