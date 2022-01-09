Upcoming Stock Week: Big banks are booming. Now here are the payoffs





Bank stocks have a strong start to 2022, extending the gains from the second half of last year.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB Bank of America BAC Wells fargo WFC JPMorgan Chase JPM US Bancorp Usb Citigroup VS the, who hasandas its main holdings, has already grown over 8% this year and gained over 19% in the past six months. It’s better than the larger market.

JPMorgan Chase, Citi and Wells Fargo will tell investors how they fared in the fourth quarter and what to expect in 2022 when they release their results on Friday.

Morgan stanley MRS Goldman Sachs SG US Bancorp and Bank of America report their results on Wednesday, January 19. The power of investment banking toomust declare their winnings on Tuesday, January 18. Banks will benefit from rising rates, provided they don’t rise too quickly and hamper demand for mortgages, credit cards and other loans. While higher rates make loans more profitable for banks, there is a limit to the rate hike before they cool the scorching real estate market. Financial firms are also flourishing thanks to the boom in the stock market, which has helped boost business activity. The stock surge also fueled increased demand for mergers and initial public offerings, and led to a rise in lucrative investment banking fees. Taken together, the trends could boost bank profits. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase’s earnings per share have climbed nearly 70% in 2021. Wall Street is also forecasting a substantial increase in profits for Citi, which is now under the leadership of new CEO Jane Fraser, and Wells Fargo, which is finally starting to recover after years of underperformance due to its fake accounts scandal. But investors want to hear what these banks have to say about the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus and how that could impact markets and the economy for the remainder of the year. Several large Wall Street companies, including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and BlackRock, have delayed the return of their employees to their trading rooms, despite pressure from Eric Adams, the new mayor of New York, to bring people back to the market. Big Apple offices. . Investors will also be curious to hear what JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and other top bank executives have to say about the recent surge in long-term bond yields. There are fears that the Federal Reserve may raise rates more aggressively than expected this year in order to contain inflation. If that happens, it could chill the real estate and stock markets. All eyes on the economy Speaking of inflation, the US government will release its December Consumer Price Index figures on Wednesday. The CPI rose 6.8% in the 12 months ending in November to a nearly four-decade high. Even after excluding volatile energy and food prices, core inflation rose 4.9% over the past year to its highest level since June 1991. The market is worried that inflationary pressures will ease anytime soon. The Fed now seems to share these concerns. The central bank raised its forecast for the overall increase and base price for 2022 at its meeting last month. The minutes of the December Fed meeting showed that the central bank was concerned about “surprisingly high inflation” due to “persistent supply bottlenecks”. Still, American consumers have continued to spend, even though higher prices may start to squeeze some budgets. The government will release retail sales figures for the crucial December holiday month on Friday. Retail sales climbed more than 16% in the 12 months ending in November, but growth slowed from October to November. Following Monday: American wholesale trade; Tilray TLRY American wholesale trade;earnings; Tokyo Stock Exchange closed for market holidays Tuesday: Consumer inflation in Brazil; Consumer inflation in Brazil; Albertsons earnings Wednesday: American CPI; Jefferies I F Home Ko KBH American CPI;andearnings Thusday: Unemployment claims and producer prices in the United States; Delta Airlines FROM Taiwan Semiconductor TSM Unemployment claims and producer prices in the United States;andearnings Friday: retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment in the United States (U of Michigan); JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and BlackRock results

