You don’t have to be an expert at stock picking to become a millionaire
Many people have become millionaires or even billionaires by investing. This not only includes famous finance gurus like Warren Buffett, it also means ordinary people who put their money on the stock market and earned generous returns that helped them build wealth.
Because investing in stocks has always produced better returns than investing in other assets such as real estate or bonds, buying stocks can be the surest path to financial security. But you might be intimidated by the stock selection process, which could prevent you from taking advantage of the opportunities that investing offers.
The good news is, you don’t have to become an expert at stock picking to invest your money in the market and become a millionaire.
Simple Investments Can Still Make You A Millionaire
If you want to maximize the chances of earning generous returns on your money so that you can build up a big nest egg but don’t have the knowledge or interest to select individual stocks, there is a very simple solution available to you. : you can invest in exchange-traded funds (ETF).
ETFs trade like stocks and can be bought on exchanges such as the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange. When you buy an ETF, you are buying a basket of different assets in which the ETF is invested. In other words, you gain a very small share of ownership in manyfrom different individual stocks.
When you buy an ETF, you get instant diversification because you buy a small stake in many different companies instead of just one. You don’t need to research individual companies and choosing between ETFs is easy, as you can just take a quick look at the types of assets the fund invests in, the fees it charges, and its past performance.
Most brokerage firms have filters that allow you to easily narrow down ETFs based on the type of firms you want to buy from. And many ETFs are passively managed, which means algorithms select investments or investments are chosen to reflect a financial index. So the administrative costs are very low and the high fees will not affect your potential returns.
Of course, there is always a risk of losing money with ETFs. But this risk is reduced compared to investing in individual stocks because you put your eggs in several baskets instead of just one.
How investing in ETFs can make you rich
The great thing about ETFs is that there are tons of them, so they allow you to invest in different types of companies or industries without a lot of research or specialist knowledge.
The easiest approach to getting your money to market is to invest in ETFs that track the performance of the market as a whole, such as the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. This ETF gives you exposure to the entire US stock market by spreading your money to buy stocks of large, medium and small companies. You can also buy an ETF that tracks the performance of the S&P 500, a financial index made up of around 500 of the largest companies.
You also have the option of buying specialized ETFs if you want to invest in particular types of companies. For example, if you think healthcare or cannabis stocks are likely to outperform the market as a whole, you can buy healthcare or marijuana ETFs.
Many ETFs have a long history of generating generous returns. The S&P 500, for example, has produced average annual returns of around 10% over the long term. So if you choose an S&P 500 ETF, your returns should be close to that amount if you leave your money invested long enough.
As you earn returns, the money can be reinvested and grow effortlessly. Over time, the compound growth you enjoy will help you on your way to becoming a millionaire.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
