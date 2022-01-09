This cryptocurrency could be multiplied by 10 by 2026

I’m sure you’ve heard of the outrageous returns that thecryptocurrency market produced. By 2021, the total value of these digital assets has roughly tripled, and the entire market is now worth just over $ 2 trillion.

Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC), the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, ended 2021 up 61% from the year. But there could still be huge gains to come. Even ARK Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood believes Bitcoin, which was priced around $ 43,000 as of Jan.6, will be eclipse the $ 500,000 markin 2026.

Let’s see what needs to happen for the leading cryptocurrency to grow tenfold over the next five years.

Bitcoin becomes “digital gold”

The current value of all the gold in the world is just over $ 9 trillion. Based on Bitcoin’s market cap of around $ 800 billion, if the cryptocurrency really becomes what many investors and speculators consider to be “digital gold” – then it’s not hard to believe that its value could approach that of the precious metal. Both are rare, as there is only a limited amount of gold in the earth’s crust and there will only be 21 million bitcoins mined. Bitcoin cannot be used in electronics or worn as jewelry, but it can be easily owned or transferred. For proponents of “digital gold” looking for an effective store of value, Bitcoin could be the answer.

According to Cathie Wood, if institutional investors allocate 5% of their portfolios to Bitcoin, then its value could reach $ 500,000. The likelihood of this happening is a guess, and it will certainly depend on how significantly its volatility decreases, but there are signs of increased investor interest.

There are already many Bitcoin exchange traded funds available. And investment bankGoldman Sachseven has a dedicated Bitcoin trading desk. These developments reduce the friction to rally the institutions. The point of owning Bitcoin, or any other cryptocurrency for that matter, is that it is not correlated with other financial assets. As a result, it can add a level of diversification to portfolios.

Then there is the possibility that companies will transfer some of the money from their balance sheet to Bitcoin, like whatTo block,MicroStrategy, andYou’re here has already done. If this trend continues, it will certainly support the appreciation in the price of Bitcoin in the years to come.

Bitcoin’s utility is increasing

Another argument for why Bitcoin can increase tenfold by 2026 is that its usefulness could increase. While we in the United States may take our advanced payment system and financial services for granted, citizens of developing countries have a different perspective.

El Salvador is the perfect example of the usefulness of Bitcoin. Remittances make up a quarter of its gross domestic product, but sending money home has an average fee of almost 3% per transaction. Bitcoin offers little (or no) fees for sending payments across borders, which means hundreds of millions of dollars can be unlocked to immediately improve the lives of people in El Salvador. The Central American nation also recently made the cryptocurrency legal tender, a model that other countries could soon follow.

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Block, considers Bitcoin the most important thing to work on in his life. His company has two initiatives, TBD and Spiral, which aim to create the tools and infrastructure, such as a decentralized exchange to convert fiat currency to Bitcoin, as well as improved wallet functionality, to dramatically improve the experience. Bitcoin user.

AndGlobal Coinbase, the leading crypto brokerage and exchange firm in the United States, has a global mission to create and propel the crypto economy. Some of the brightest entrepreneurs today are clearly working to bring crypto to the masses. As the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, Bitcoin should naturally benefit as it will likely be the mainstream’s first exposure to the nascent asset class.

Over the past five years, Bitcoin has skyrocketed at a remarkable 4,800% rate. A ten-fold jump over the next five years equals a total return of 900%, or 58% on an annualized basis. This is a phenomenal rate of return that will crush the stock market at large. However, this is still a huge slowdown from Bitcoin’s past performance.

There will undoubtedly be some volatility along the way. It’s just the price we have to pay to get good returns. But based on the arguments I made above, I think it’s possible that Bitcoin will increase tenfold by 2026.