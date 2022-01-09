Big banks are booming. Now here are the payoffs

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

The prospect of higher interest rates this year scares investors in tech stocks and other high growth sectors. But that’s another story for the big banks.

Bank stocks have a strong start to 2022, extending the gains from the second half of last year.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF, whose main holdings are Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, US Bancorp and Citigroup, has already risen over 8% this year and gained over 19% in the past six months . It’s better than the larger market.

JPMorgan Chase, Citi and Wells Fargo will tell investors how they fared in the fourth quarter and what to expect in 2022 when they release their results on Friday.

BlackRock, the the world’s largest asset manager and owner of the popular family of exchange-traded funds iShares, also reported its results on Friday.

US Bancorp and Bank of America report their results on Wednesday, January 19. The same goes for central investment banking Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs is due to release its results on Tuesday, January 18.

Banks will benefit from rising rates, provided they don’t rise too quickly and hamper demand for mortgages, credit cards and other loans. Although higher rates make loans more profitable for banks, there is a limit to how high rates could go before they cool the burning housing market.

Financial firms are also flourishing thanks to the boom in the stock market, which has helped boost business activity. The stock surge also fueled increased demand for mergers and initial public offerings, and led to a rise in lucrative investment banking fees.

Taken together, the trends could boost bank profits. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase’s earnings per share have climbed nearly 70% in 2021.

Wall Street is also forecasting substantial increases in profits for Citi, which is now under the leadership of new CEO Jane Fraser and Wells Fargo, which is finally starting to recover from years of underperformance due to its fake accounts scandal.

But investors want to hear what these banks have to say about the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus and how that could impact markets and the economy for the remainder of the year.

Several large Wall Street companies, including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Black rock, delayed the return of their workers to their trading rooms, despite pressure from Eric Adams, the new mayor of New York, to bring people back to the Big Apple offices.

Investors will also be curious to hear what JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and other top bank executives have to say about the recent surge in long-term bond yields.

There are fears that the Federal Reserve may raise rates more aggressively than expected this year in order to contain inflation. If that happens, it could chill the real estate and stock markets.

All eyes on the economy

Speaking of inflation, the US government will release its December Consumer Price Index figures on Wednesday.

CPI increased 6.8% over the 12 months ending in November at a peak of almost four decades. Even after excluding volatile energy and food prices, core inflation rose 4.9% over the past year to its highest level since June 1991.

The market is worried that inflationary pressures will ease anytime soon. The Fed now seems to share these concerns. The central bank has raised its forecast for overall and baseline price increases for 2022 to its meeting last month.

the minutes from the December Fed meeting showed that the central bank was concerned about “surprisingly high inflation” due to “persistent supply bottlenecks”.

Yet American consumers have continued to spend, although higher prices could start to squeeze some budgets. The government will release retail sales figures for the crucial December holiday month on Friday.

Retail sales climbed more than 16% in the 12 months ending in November, but growth has slowed from October to November.

Following

Monday: American wholesale trade; Tilray gains; Tokyo Stock Exchange closed for market holidays

Tuesday: Consumer inflation in Brazil; Albertsons earnings

Wednesday: American CPI; Jefferies and KB Home earnings

Thusday: Unemployment claims and producer prices in the United States; Delta Air Lines and Taiwan Semiconductor results

Friday: retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment in the United States (U of Michigan); JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and BlackRock results

