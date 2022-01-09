Tech stocks to buy, software investment, best picks, high potential names

RBC’s Matthew Hedberg named his top eight picks in the software industry for 2022.

His predictions this year include Dropbox and Splunk becoming acquisition targets.

Hedberg also named a disappointing series of newly public stocks that he says will turn around this year.

Matthew Hedberg, managing director of software research at RBC, can come up with a pretty long list of reasons investors might be nervous about the software industry right now.

“The fears of the Omicron COVID variant, the slowdown in COVID / WFH tailwinds, interest rate fears, difficult compositions, sector rotations, headwinds on forex, pressure on margins (due to labor shortages and some cost savings related to COVID) and global valuation fears hit software inventories “late last year,” he wrote in a recent research note.

But for all of this, he says, the industry has a lot to offer. Trends such as cloud computing, hybrid work, automation, AI, and the need for greater cybersecurity will continue to intensify in the years to come.

“As every experience becomes digitally connected, enterprise software vendors are the arms dealers of digital transformation,” he said. “While overall IT budgets for this year are expected to be flat or slightly up in many industries, budgets for digital transformation and especially security are expected to grow faster and be spent on projects that drive growth or growth. efficiency. “

This is why Hedberg believes that if nervous investors are looking for the highest quality stocks in the coming months, they should turn their attention to the software sector.

“We believe that quality growth with FCF support and / or valuable software could pave the way for growth stocks to outperform at 2H / 22,” he wrote.

Hedberg believes the New Year could play out in the following ways.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Hedberg says there were $ 224 billion in major public software contracts last year, an estimate that doesn’t even include



After-sales service



– related offers. He expects the pace to slow down a bit in 2022 due to high prices and rising interest rates.

“2021 saw continued momentum in what we’ve dubbed ‘the new playbook of private equity’ where the focus has shifted to companies with unprofitable or stuck growth (e.g. Pluralsight, SolarWinds , Cloudera, Cornerstone OnDemand, Medallia) as opposed to the standard model of buying declining businesses and optimizing cash flow, ”he said.

In his opinion, the most likely transaction targets are the file hosting company Drop box and publisher of collaboration and work management software Smart sheet. Hedberg’s forecast for the year includes the takeover of Dropbox by a company with a larger platform like Salesforce, Adobe or



Zoom



, and Smartsheet being acquired by Microsoft.

The two companies are currently valued at around $ 10 billion.

His other M&A predictions include Splunk, currently valued at around $ 18 billion, sold to Cisco or to a strategic or private buyer if it fails to make its recovery strategy work. Hedberg can also see Apple buying a tech vendor Jamf, which has struggled lately and has lost almost 30% of its value since early November.

Perhaps the most interesting acquisition that could happen would be the purchase of Adobe either



Diffusion



device manufacturer Year, which is currently valued at $ 30 billion, or DoubleVerify Holdings, which would cost much less on the basis of its



market capitalization



of $ 4.5 billion.

Hedberg believes Adobe will want to build a demand-side platform. Roku would help him earn business from advertisers, marketers, and creators, while buying DoubleVerify would help him build a better data management platform.

Favorite names

Hedberg says an online education company Coursera might be the best bet for a “multi-bagger” in the space, and its share price target involves a 113% hike over the next year. Her other top picks are:

Advertising technology company Tremor (98% increase)

Cloud communication platform Twilio (89%)

Pharmaceutical and life sciences cloud computing company Veeva (66%)

Online adware publisher Pubmatic (65%)

Cyber ​​security technology company CrowdStrike (47%)

Software publisher Service now (37%)

Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks (24%)

Recovery games

Software companies like ZoomInfo, Snowflake, and Unity Software have achieved huge results since going public, but Hedberg says overall returns for newly listed software companies have been mixed over the past two years.

“Of the 61 software IPOs we tracked in 2020-2021, only 30 are trading above their IPO price,” he said. He said the following companies have a lot of advantages. Each of these actions went public between March and October and have fallen 20 to 50% since then.