Bond liquidation shakes the markets

US traders had barely turned on their computers last Monday for the first trading session of the year when bond prices began to fall. The benchmark 10-year Treasury bill yield, which rises when bond prices fall, jumped in a single day from its year-end close from 1.496% to 1.628%. As of Friday, it stood at 1.769%, surpassing its 2021 closing high of 1.749% to reach its highest level since January 2020, before authorities reported the first case of Covid-19 in the United States.

The worst week for 10-year notes since 2019 was not a disaster for stocks, the S&P was down 1.9% and came as no complete surprise. Investors had widely expected yields to rise this year as the Federal Reserve begins to raise short-term interest rates. Stock indices have generally performed well in the years when the central bank was in the early stages of tightening monetary policy, and many analysts predict a repeat this year, in part thanks to continued growth in corporate profits.

Nonetheless, the surge in yields happened faster than most had expected and triggered significant volatility. The Nasdaq Composite lost 4.5% in its worst week in more than 10 months, as higher yields hit stocks of tech companies and other firms that derive much of their value from expected earnings in the future. Salesforce.com fell 10% for the week. ETF ARK Innovation lost 11%.

Rising interest rates can hurt stocks in a number of ways, from increasing the costs of borrowing companies to providing investors with another way to generate decent returns. The impact tends to be greater on so-called growth stocks, as investors find uncertain future earnings less valuable when they can get more guaranteed income from treasury bills. Higher yields also push up borrowing costs for consumers, highlighted last week by the 30-year average mortgage rate hitting an almost two-year high of 3.22%.

Rising yields are not all bad news. On short-term bonds, they reflect the Fed’s rate hike expectations. But on longer-term bonds, they signal confidence that these rate hikes will not trigger a recession. Shares of companies in economically sensitive sectors, such as banking, industrials and energy, generally rose last week, with the S&P 500 financial sector gaining 5.4% in its best start to the year on five days since 2010.

Last summer, when cases of Covid-19 increased due to the Delta variant, investors crowded into bonds and tech stocks at the expense of some cyclical stocks. Now, in another wave of Covid-19 driven by the more contagious but seemingly less severe Omicron variant, investors are doing the opposite, a sign they think the economy is still strong enough once we can weather the storm. soaring cases, ”said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors.

Even so, last week served as a stark reminder that momentum can change quickly even in the stagnant treasury market, denying investors the gradual rise that many believe would be more easily overcome by other assets. Monday’s sales, in particular, did not come from any fundamental catalyst, traders said. On the contrary, investors such as hedge funds that had slowed down in late 2021 have simply started betting on higher interest rates again.

The next day, the sale was boosted by a Wall Street Journal report that detailed how Fed officials were starting to think about reducing the size of the Fed’s portfolio by $ 8.76 trillion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, perhaps shortly after the Fed stopped adding to that portfolio. towards the end of March.

The December Fed meeting minutes released on Wednesday further raised expectations that the central bank could start raising interest rates at its March meeting earlier than many investors previously anticipated. .

Sales then continued on Friday after the release of data showing employers created fewer jobs than expected in December, with investors taking advantage of a drop in the unemployment rate and an increase in workers’ incomes as proof of ‘a very tight labor market.

Investors and analysts point to a simple reason why yields may continue to climb this year: Despite the recent sell-off, bond yields still reflect investor expectations that the Fed will not raise rates as high as those in charge. the central bank indicated that they thought it likely.

Interest rate derivatives suggested on Friday that investors believe short-term rates will hit around 1.7% in four years, then hold near that level for the remainder of the next decade. In contrast, most Fed officials at their last meeting indicated that they believed rates would average 2.5% over the longer term. This estimate ignores the possibility that the central bank could raise rates above this so-called neutral level to slow the economy and curb inflation.

Still, many investors are skeptical of the Fed’s ability to raise rates to 2.5%. Some point to the last economic expansion, when the central bank raised rates to such a high level only to fall quickly when growth started to weaken and stocks fell sharply. Many investors also believe that last year’s spike in inflation would ease significantly this year, even without much help from the Fed.

Zhiwei Ren, fixed-income portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management, said his team was positioned for yields to rise this year on almost all Treasury maturities. Still, long-term Treasuries yields will only continue to rise if Fed officials chart a cautious middle course, keeping investors confident short-term rates will rise but still bullish on the economy, a- he declared.

If you want rates to go up, ”he said, you want the Fed to be the right amount of hawkish. “

