Positive 2022 outlook for insurance stocks in Vietnam

Inside a branch of Bao Viet Holdings (BVH) in Hanoi. BVH had the highest liquidity of any Vietnamese insurance stock in 2021. BVH

Planning for divestment of state capital and removal of restrictions on foreign ownership should drive insurance stocks to flourish in 2022.

There are currently nine listed insurance stocks, five of which are listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE); Bao Viet Holdings (BVH), Bao Minh Insurance Corp (BMI), Military Insurance Co (MIG), Petrolimex Insurance Corp (PGI) and BIDV Insurance Corp (BIC).

The other four are listed on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX); Post-Telecommunication Joint-Stock Insurance Corp (PTI), PVI Holdings (PVI), Vietnam National Reinsurance Corp (VNR) and PVI Reinsurance Joint-stock Corp (PRE).

In terms of market price, in 2021 these nine stocks had an average growth of 56.5%, relatively high numbers compared to the average growth rate of the VN Index of 36%.

Non-life insurance companies also recorded good growth, as the PTI increasing 165% to 59,000 dong ($ 2.60) per share, the VNR increasing 82% to 31,500 dong per share, the BMI gaining 74% to 43,600 dong per share, MIG up 64% to 23,850 dong per share, PVI up 60.5% to 48,900 dong per share.

In the first nine months of 2021, total insurance business assets were estimated at 650.2 trillion dong, up nearly 21% from the same period in 2020. Revenue total insurance premiums reached 152 trillion dong, an increase of more than 15%. over the same period in 2020 and reaching the highest level ever recorded.

According to BIDV Securities Co (BSC), financial statements for the first nine months of 2021 of eight listed non-life insurance companies showed average profit growth to be 29.7% compared to the same period l ‘last year.

IGP after-tax profit increased 91.1 percent to 260.5 billion dong; MIG increased by 51.6%, reaching 148.57 billion dong; The PVI increased by 28.7 percent, reaching 805 billion dong; VNR gained 17% to reach nearly 267 billion dong; BMI reached 188 billion dong, up 19%; PTI declared 196 billion dong, up 13.5% from the same period of 2020.

The process of divesting state capital and expanding foreign ownership to 100 percent in the insurance industry has also had a positive impact on stock prices in the market.

On August 31, 2021, the Ministry of Planning and Investment officially updated the market access conditions in 59 industries with conditional market access for foreign investors, including the insurance sector. For the insurance sector, the percentage of ownership by foreign investors has been opened to 100 percent.

PTI’s board said there was a need to lift ownership limitations for foreign investors, in order to help the company expand its business and increase profits. In addition, the liquidity and value of stocks in the stock market have also improved.

In mid-December, VNPost finalized the auction of 18.2 million PTI shares to three domestic individual investors, with an average successful auction price of 77,341 dong per share, 63% higher than the starting price.

According to the divestment plan of the corporate finance department of the Ministry of Finance, in the first quarter of 2022, the State Capital Investment Corp (SCIC) will divest from BMI and VNR.

While there is a lot of potential, insurance stocks have not made any significant gains over the growth of other financial stocks in banking and securities groups. With the exception of BVH, the other stocks only have a low liquidity of a few thousand stocks per session.

Currently, the capitalization of nine insurance companies in the stock market remains insignificant at around 80 trillion dong, or the equivalent of more than one percent of the total market capitalization. Excluding BVH, the remaining eight companies have a market capitalization of 1.5 trillion to 11 trillion dong, which is quite low.

The low market capitalization in a context of good and regular activity in recent years shows that the insurance group has good growth potential in the near future. Vietnam is currently one of the countries with the highest premium revenue growth rate in the world, with an average annual growth rate of over 9.3%.

According to Bao Viet Securities Co (BVSC), at the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, the non-life insurance industry will quickly return to the average growth rate of 15%, as in the previous period, while the Life insurance will always maintain a high growth rate of 25 to 30 percent per year.

VIET NAM / ASIA NEWS NETWORK