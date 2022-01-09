SNAP CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Frank R. Cruz Law Firms File Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Snap Inc.





ANGELS–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Frank R. Cruz’s law firms announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in United States District Court for the Central District of California, captioned Buscaglia et al. v. Snap Inc., et al., (Case No. 22-cv-175) on behalf of the persons and entities who have purchased or otherwise acquired Snap Inc. (Snap or the Company) (NYSE: BREAK) Snap securities and / or put options sold, between July 22, 2020 and October 21, 2021, inclusive (the Recourse Period). The plaintiff is pursuing claims under sections 10 (b) and 20 (a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the Exchange Act). Investors are informed that they have until January 10, 2022 to propose to the Court to act as principal plaintiff in this action. If you are a shareholder who has suffered a loss, click on here to participate. On October 21, 2021, Snap reported weaker than expected third quarter results due to Apple’s privacy update, revealing that “the changes negatively affected our targeting, measurement and optimization capabilities , and in turn affected our ability to measure the effectiveness of advertisements on our services.The Company revealed that the demand for its advertising products had decreased, and therefore also its prices, which could seriously harm its business. On this news, Snaps’ stock price fell $ 19.97, or 26%, to close at $ 55.14 per share on October 22, 2021, hurting investors. The complaint filed in this class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, the defendants made materially false and / or misleading statements, and did not disclose material adverse facts regarding the business, operations and prospects. of the society. Specifically, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the changes to Apple’s privacy would, and have, a material impact on the Company’s advertising activities; (2) Snap overestimated its ability to evolve its advertising with Apple’s privacy changes; (3) Snap was aware of, but downplayed, the risks of the impact Apple’s privacy changes have had on the company’s advertising business; (4) Snap has overstated its commitment to privacy; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Defendants’ public statements and statements to reporters were materially false and / or misleading at all relevant times. Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW. If you have purchased Snap Securities and / or sold Snap Put options during the Class Period, you may bring the matter before the Court no later than January 10, 2022 ask the Court to appoint you as the principal plaintiff. To be a member of the Class, you do not need to take any action at this time; you can retain the services of a lawyer of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the group. If you have purchased Snap Securities and / or sold Snap puts, have any information or would like to learn more about any such claims, or have any questions regarding this announcement or your rights or interests in any such matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email at [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you are applying by email, please include your mailing address, phone number and number of shares purchased. This press release may be considered an attorney’s advertisement in certain jurisdictions under applicable law and ethical rules.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220108005005/en/SNAP-CLASS-ACTION-NOTICE-The-Law-Offices-of-Frank-R.-Cruz-Files-Securities-Fraud-Lawsuit-Against-Snap-Inc.

