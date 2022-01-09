COVID-19 outbreaks have spread to long-term care homes and retirement homes in Ottawa

More than 30 long-term care homes and retirement homes in Ottawa are grappling with COVID-19 outbreaks, even though many employees and residents already have three doses of the vaccine, raising concern among experts, advocates and family members.

Chris Haslett’s mother, 80, was isolated in her bedroom at her retirement home for a week after two staff members tested positive.

While residents underwent PCR testing a week ago, many results have yet to come back, so they remain confined to their suites.

“My guess was that they were going to change things pretty quickly, until last night when we received a letter stating that Ottawa Public Health is [delayed by] More than 10 days for PCR testing, ”Haslett said.

“So my mother has been locked in her room since last Sunday, and there is no hope that she will be out until at least Monday or Tuesday.” “

The province announced earlier this month that it was limiting access to PCR testing to certain groups, including the elderly, due to capacity issues.

Given this policy, Haslett said it was unacceptable that people still have to wait a week and a half for their results. He sent a letter to Premier Doug Ford and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson about his mother’s treatment and how the pandemic was handled.

“I think our governments are not prioritizing the elderly,” he wrote. “It seems they are expendable and their life doesn’t matter.”

Ottawa Public Health was not available for an interview.

But Ottawa epidemiologist Dr Doug Manuel said the new variant of Omicron is of particular concern to the elderly because it can “spread like wildfire” and two doses of the vaccine do not appear to adequately prevent the disease. ‘infection.

Three doses may also not be enough to prevent a serious infection in the elderly, Manuel said, which is why a fourth dose will likely be needed.

“The concerns are so great, because it’s so communicable, and these people are so vulnerable,” he said.

“This week we have seen the number of outbreaks climb very, very rapidly in Ontario, so the potential for Omicron to enter facilities is quite high.”

Dr Doug Manuel, seen here in early 2021, says the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading “like wildfire,” and that’s a big concern for older Ottawans. (Submitted by Dr. Doug Manuel)

Aslan Hart is on the media team for the province’s Ministry of Long-Term Care. She wrote in an email that the government anticipated the impact of the Omicron variant on long-term care homes and retirement homes, and “took swift action in mid-December to protect residents and the staff “.

“Since then, Ontario has taken aggressive action, becoming the first jurisdiction in Canada to make fourth doses available to residents of long-term care facilities and require third doses for all staff, students, volunteers, caregivers and support workers, ”she wrote.

She added that about 87% of eligible residents and 54% of staff received their third dose of the vaccine.

Staff shortages and isolation are also concerns

Besides the lack of tests and long waits for results, nursing homes and nursing homes are also facing serious staff shortages, Manuel said.

It’s also a concern for Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO of CanAge, a non-partisan senior advocacy organization.

“At this point, we see that Omicron has just cracked down on every house,” she said.

Lack of staff has serious effects on residents’ quality of life, she said, ranging from not being fed or taken to the toilet regularly to not receiving sufficient medical care.

It’s an experience, said Tamblyn Watts, that could take years out of a senior’s life.

“The social isolation is absolutely devastating,” she said. “I cannot stress this enough.”

Haslett has said her mother has dementia, so she doesn’t quite understand what’s going on and why she was kept in her room.

While the management of her house does their best to keep everyone informed, Haslett said the fault lies with those who set the rules.

“We are not doing what is right for them,” he said. “I agree we need to have public health measures to keep them safe, but you can’t lock people up in their rooms.”