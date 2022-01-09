Spider-Man remains top of the box office





The glamorous spies of The 355 were no competition for the reigning webslinger in theaters. Spider-Man’s box office dominance continued into its fourth weekend in theaters, adding an additional $ 33 million, the studio estimated on Sunday. With $ 668.8 million in ticket sales in North America to date, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the nation’s sixth highest grossing release of all time. Globally, at $ 1.5 billion and over, it ranks eighth. Woodstock Festival co-creator dies

The only major new movie this weekend was Universals The 355, an original spy thriller starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyongo, Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz, which debuted in third place with $ 4.8 million coming in. of 3,145 North American theaters. Directed by Simon Kingberg, reviews for the film on a global coalition of female spies have been less than stellar: it owns 27% on Rotten Tomatoes. But audience scores were more enthusiastic, especially from women, and about a third of attendees this weekend were over 45, a demographic that hasn’t come out much in theaters during. the pandemic. Heading into a holiday weekend, Jim Orr, National Distribution Manager for Universal, said: We think we’ll have a great lead. The 355 came in behind the Sing 2 animation, also distributed by Universal, which grossed around $ 12 million in its third weekend in theaters, bringing its worldwide total to $ 190.8 million. With the increase in omicron cases, Hollywood entered 2022 with caution. January’s biggest novelty, the Spider-Man Morbius spin-off, was recently pushed back to April. There is a bit of uncertainty in the market due to the omicron variant, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. Studios want to protect their crown jewels and give them the best chance to succeed in theaters. Such a delay shows that they are not abandoning the cinemas. But the studios are very aware of this market and the potential challenges. And while January is now destined to be quiet at the box office, Dergarabedian has said that Spider-Man has been a “beacon of hope for the industry. “It shows that the public wants to go back to the cinema,” he said. We could end up having a really good year at the box office, but only time will tell. Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday. 1. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $ 33 million. 2. Sing $ 2.12 million. 3. The 355, 4.8 million dollars. 4. The King’s Man, $ 3.4 million. 5. American Underdog, $ 2.4 million. 6. Matrix Resurrections, $ 1.9 million. 7. West Side Story, $ 1.4 million. 8. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, $ 1.1 million. 9. Licorice Pizza, $ 1 million. 10. Gucci House, $ 632,348.

