Venture capital interest in cryptos continues with venture capital store Andreessen Horowitz raising $ 9 billion





Venture capitalists and cryptos have a long-standing relationship and it is unlikely to end anytime soon. According to a item, more than 120 companies had made at least two investments in blockchain companies by mid-2018. Although the relationship has been long, the level of interest of VCs in cryptos has increased in recent years. Venture capital, Cryptos and 2021 According to Institutional investor, VCs invested $ 32.8 billion in crypto-based projects in 2021. The report pointed out that the total investment in 2021 was higher than all previous years combined. Here are some notable facts and figures from the report: 43% of crypto funding has gone to companies involved in the trading, exchange services, investment, and lending of crypto assets.

17% entered TVN startups, DAO, Web3 and the Metaverse.

There have also been investments in child care, infrastructure and Challenge. What is Andreessen Horowitz? Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, is considered to be one of the largest venture capital funds on the market. In 2021, a16z launched a fund dedicated to digital assets. At the time of writing, a16z had $ 26.2 billion in assets under management. The AUM of Crypto funds was $ 3.1 billion. Notable active investments within the crypto wallet include Dapper, diem, Close, OpenSea, Polychain Capital, and Uniswap. Recent releases include Coinbase (DPO: Coin). Andreessen Horowitz raises $ 9 billion Such is the position of Andreessen Horowitz in the VC space that she encounters little difficulty in raising capital. The news fell on the wires during the night of Andreessen Horowitz raising $ 9 billion to continue its involvement in crypto and technology. Looking at the global distribution of venture capital investments in 2021, venture capitalists may be looking to increase their exposure to NFT start-ups, DAOs, Web3, and the metaverse. Last month, Venture Fund TGV4 would have invested $ 25 million in blockchain companies Web3. According to the report, the company is looking to invest in major verticals such as infrastructure and financial services, including Play-To-Earn (GameFi) games, metaverse and NFTs. The story continues Looking to the year ahead For start-ups, companies looking for late-stage investments, and investors, this could be a big year ahead. However, a lot will depend on the regulatory landscape. At the turn of the year, there were a lot of regulators to chatter and activity this suggests that more surveillance is on the horizon. China is a country that seeks to curb growth in the metaverse. Last month we had reported on some well-known Chinese multinationals seeking to enter the metaverse amid increasing government scrutiny. This item was originally posted on FX Empire More from FXEMPIRE:

