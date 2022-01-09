At risk of falling below 7,000, stock market tries to tame virus fears

The benchmark of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) will continue its range movement over the coming week, although eyes remain on the critical support area near 7,000 as risk aversion increases.

BDO Unibank Inc. chief strategist Jonathan Ravelas still expects consolidation from the 7,000 to 7,300 levels in the near term.

The PSEi fell 1.57% to 7,011.11 last week after the government raised the alert level in Metro Manila and other provinces over COVID-19 infections after vacations.

The country recorded 26,458 new cases on Saturday, surpassing the peak of daily cases during the Delta wave last year.

Shares in the United States also fell after the US Federal Reserve signaled the hike in low interest rates favorable to the market earlier than expected to fight rising inflation.

In the Philippines, the government announced that inflation last December fell to 3.6%, its slowest pace in 2021 and lower than most analysts’ projections.

Still, full-year inflation hit 4.5%, the highest in three years and above Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ target of 2-4%.

Rising COVID-19 numbers and potential new movement restrictions will continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

Ravelas said a breakdown below 6,950 would see traders then target 6,800 to 6,500.

Nonetheless, we expect the PSEi to continue on an uptrend in 2022, with the rapid [gross domestic product] growth in 2022 (boosted by the presidential election in May), aided by robust consumer spending, First Metro Investment Corp. said. and the University of Asia and the Pacific in a separate report, meanwhile. INQ

