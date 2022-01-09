Business
At risk of falling below 7,000, stock market tries to tame virus fears
The benchmark of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) will continue its range movement over the coming week, although eyes remain on the critical support area near 7,000 as risk aversion increases.
BDO Unibank Inc. chief strategist Jonathan Ravelas still expects consolidation from the 7,000 to 7,300 levels in the near term.
The PSEi fell 1.57% to 7,011.11 last week after the government raised the alert level in Metro Manila and other provinces over COVID-19 infections after vacations.
The country recorded 26,458 new cases on Saturday, surpassing the peak of daily cases during the Delta wave last year.
Shares in the United States also fell after the US Federal Reserve signaled the hike in low interest rates favorable to the market earlier than expected to fight rising inflation.
In the Philippines, the government announced that inflation last December fell to 3.6%, its slowest pace in 2021 and lower than most analysts’ projections.
Still, full-year inflation hit 4.5%, the highest in three years and above Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ target of 2-4%.
Rising COVID-19 numbers and potential new movement restrictions will continue to weigh on investor sentiment.
Ravelas said a breakdown below 6,950 would see traders then target 6,800 to 6,500.
Nonetheless, we expect the PSEi to continue on an uptrend in 2022, with the rapid [gross domestic product] growth in 2022 (boosted by the presidential election in May), aided by robust consumer spending, First Metro Investment Corp. said. and the University of Asia and the Pacific in a separate report, meanwhile. INQ
Read more
To subscribe to INQUIRE MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 other titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download from 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For comments, complaints or inquiries, Contact us.
Sources
2/ https://business.inquirer.net/338484/at-risk-of-slipping-below-7000-stock-market-tries-to-tame-virus-fears
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]